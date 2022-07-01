Ice Cube’s ‘Contract With Black America’ Partners with NFL to Support Black Businesses

*The NFL has joined forces with Ice Cube to support Black-owned businesses.

Cube’s “Contract with Black America Institute” initiative has partnered with the league in an effort to diversify NFL vendors in an effort to bolster Black-owned businesses.

“For more than a year, the CWBA Institute has been working closely with the NFL on identifying resources to build stronger, more substantive economic partnerships with the Black community,” Ice Cube said in a press release. “Our team at CWBA, including my longtime business partner and entertainment lawyer Jeff Kwatinetz, and advisors Ja’Ron Smith and Chris Pilkerton, are focused on building corporate partnerships with measurable economic growth outcomes for Black communities across the country. We believe this is a giant step in the right direction.”

We reported previously that Cube’s ‘Contract with Black America’ was launched with long-time media executive Jeff Kwatinetz during the 2020 presidential campaign. It calls for the NFL to steer more business to Black companies in various sectors, including consumer services and technology.

We added 2 new sections to the Contract With Black America. Check it out at https://t.co/MEnR6nvCbt pic.twitter.com/gUSkZeOBDs — Ice Cube (@icecube) March 2, 2021

The contract outlines solutions to the systemic racism engulfing sports today — with a focus on professional and collegiate levels. The recommended action call for leagues and national governing bodies to work together in order to foster the economic growth of Black-owned businesses and overall workforce.

The CWBA also addresses longstanding issues facing Black American women and the sports industry with a set of tactical solutions. The ‘Contract with Black America’ can be viewed here.

The NFL has committed over $100 million to causes that assist Contract With Black America Institute.

“Our partnership with CWBA is another reminder that partnering with intentional organizations is critical to everything we do at the League,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “Black businesses play a major role in our country’s economic prosperity. We understand these businesses have not always had the opportunity for exponential growth, so we are pleased to have partners like Ice Cube and his organization, CWBA, in a continued, collective push toward greater economic inclusion.”