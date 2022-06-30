Big Boi and Ex-Wife Officially Divorced After 20 Years of Marriage

*Outkast’s Big Boi and his ex-wife Sherlita Patton are officially divorced after 20 years of marriage.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ show that it was a quick dissolution, as Big Boi just filed for the divorce in April. Per the report, the rapper stated in his filing that there was “no reasonable hope of reconciliation” between Sherlita and him.

Patton filed for divorce from Big Boi in 2013 but the pair later reconciled.

When Big Boi filed for divorce in April he noted that they had been separated for some time and were living separately. As reported by Complex, the ex-couple “set up a postnuptial agreement in 2016, which divided all their assets and outgoings,” the outlet writes.

Per TMZ: “The exes also agreed to keep details of their finances private. Both parties are looking to avoid any mud-slinging — as part of the divorce, they agreed neither would make threats of “injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing” in any way shape or form.”

When Patton initially filed back in 2013 she requested both financial support and full custody of their two children together. After the couple reconciled, Big Boi thanked his Lord and savior for bringing them back together, TMZ reported.

In related news, Big Boi recently dropped the video for “Do Ya Best,” a track on his collaborative album with Sleepy Brown. He has also teased the release of a potential OutKast documentary.

“Oh absolutely, man,” Big Boi told Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Complex reports. “I just so happen to be in possession of the last OutKast tours from 1998 to 2000-whatever. Like, hours and hours and hours. We had to watch [and] digitize the footage for, like, a month and a half. We had to sit through there and watch it. I got the greatest OutKast documentary, never sold. Locked in the vault.”