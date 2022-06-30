Thursday, June 30, 2022
HomeNews
News

Big Boi and Ex-Wife Officially Divorced After 20 Years of Marriage

By Ny MaGee
0

officially divorced
Credit: TMZ

*Outkast’s Big Boi and his ex-wife Sherlita Patton are officially divorced after 20 years of marriage. 

Legal documents obtained by TMZ show that it was a quick dissolution, as Big Boi just filed for the divorce in April. Per the report, the rapper stated in his filing that there was “no reasonable hope of reconciliation” between Sherlita and him. 

Patton filed for divorce from Big Boi in 2013 but the pair later reconciled. 

When Big Boi filed for divorce in April he noted that they had been separated for some time and were living separately. As reported by Complex, the ex-couple “set up a postnuptial agreement in 2016, which divided all their assets and outgoings,” the outlet writes. 

OTHER NEWS: Steph Curry’s Estranged Parents are Boo’d Up with Ex Married Couple

Big Boi
Rapper Big Boi performs at the 2017 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Woodruff Arts Center on August 31, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Per TMZ: “The exes also agreed to keep details of their finances private. Both parties are looking to avoid any mud-slinging — as part of the divorce, they agreed neither would make threats of “injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing” in any way shape or form.”

When Patton initially filed back in 2013 she requested both financial support and full custody of their two children together. After the couple reconciled, Big Boi thanked his Lord and savior for bringing them back together, TMZ reported.

In related news, Big Boi recently dropped the video for “Do Ya Best,” a track on his collaborative album with Sleepy Brown. He has also teased the release of a potential OutKast documentary.

“Oh absolutely, man,” Big Boi told Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Complex reports. “I just so happen to be in possession of the last OutKast tours from 1998 to 2000-whatever. Like, hours and hours and hours. We had to watch [and] digitize the footage for, like, a month and a half. We had to sit through there and watch it. I got the greatest OutKast documentary, never sold. Locked in the vault.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HipHop-N-More (@hiphopnmore)

Previous articleWalmart Offering $200K Per Year for New Store Managers
Next articleKetanji Brown Jackson Joins A Supreme Court in Turmoil | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO