R. Kelly Fan Arrested For Threatening Prosecutors In Sex Trafficking Case

*A hardcore R. Kelly fan was arrested Saturday after threatening federal prosecutors involved in the singer’s sex crimes case in New York.

According to reports, Bolingbrook, Illinois resident Christopher Gunn allegedly posted a video to his YouTube page in October 2021 showing a photo of the prosecutors’ office building in Brooklyn. “That’s where they at. That’s where they work at… We’re going to storm they office,” he stated.

Gun also named three of the federal prosecutors linked to R. Kelly’s case.

“[I]f you ain’t got the stomach for the shit we bout to do, I’m asking that you just bail out,” he said in the video, Uproxx reports. The outlet writes, “Prosecutors say Gunn also accepted payments via Cash App for ammunition.”

READ MORE: R. Kelly’s Team Trying to Convince Judge to Reduce Sentence from 25 to 10 Years

According to the complaint, Gunn allegedly received eight such transactions, including payments with messages saying “30 rounds on the haters” and “30 rounds.. free R kelly.”

Gunn reportedly attended R. Kelly’s Brookly trial on at least one day in September 2021. There’s no indication that he personally knows Kelly.

Gunn was detained over the weekend and is being held without bond. He is charged with “knowingly and intentionally transmit[ing] in interstate and foreign commerce communications containing threats … that would result in the death or serious bodily injury” of three Assistant US Attorneys who participated in Kelly’s prosecution, per the report.

If convicted, Gunn faces up to five years in prison.

Kelly is expected to be sentenced today after a Brooklyn jury found him guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. Prosecutors are seeking a minimum of 25 years in prison.

R. Kelly’s sex crimes case in Chicago is still pending.