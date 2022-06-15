Rikers Corrections Captain Dies Days After Brazilian Butt Lift from Shady Doctor

*A captain with the NYC Department of Correction died after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift from an alleged bogus doctor in the Dominican Republic.

Tandra Bowser-Williams, 49, suffered a massive stroke days after the surgery in Santo Domingo. Plastic surgeon Dr. Hector Cabral performed the procedure on May 13, New York Post reports.

Per the outlet, “Cabral was previously indicted in March 2011 under former New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman on 10 counts of operating without a medical license and fraud and conspiracy charges.”

Cabral allegedly charged potential clients for consultations and examinations at medical spas and beauty parlors in New York, per the report. He then took his operation to the Dominican Republic where he lured insecure women with bargain prices.

Cabral ultimately cut a plea deal with prosecutors that guaranteed no jail time. He was fined $5,000 and was ordered to pay $23,055 in restitution and complete 250 hours of community service in the Dominican Republic. Cabral returned to Santo Domingo and opened Centro Internacional de Cirugia Plastica Avanzada, where Bowser-Williams received her recent surgery.

Bowser-Williams’ husband, Curtis Williams, said his wife overlooked Cabral’s past indictment.

“Her exact words to me were, ‘you’re gonna love Dr. Cabral’s work.’ I didn’t care one way or another. I accepted my wife the way she was,” he said. “Everybody is distraught. She was the heart, the lifeline of the family. The heartbeat.”

Cabral’s clinic reportedly paid for the woman’s travel to the Dominican Republic, as well as costs related to her death. He is not currently under investigation for the surgery gone tragically wrong.

“She was always a good captain, never tried to escape work, always worked in the jails, always worked with inmates,” Patrick Ferraiuolo, President of the Correction Captains union, told the newspaper. “It’s a real loss. She certainly didn’t deserve this. She was a trooper.”