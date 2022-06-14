Will Smith Planning Comeback with ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

*Will Smith is said to be plotting his comeback with “I Am Legend 2.”

As we previously reported, Smith is set to star in the sequel nearly 15 years after the release of the original post-apocalyptic thriller.

Warner Bros. is developing a follow-up with Smith starring opposite Michael B. Jordan, who will co-produce the movie alongside Smith for his Westbrook Studios, Complex reports.

Akiva Goldsman adapted the 2007 film from Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel and is reportedly returning to pen the sequel script.

“I Am Legend” was released theatrically on Dec. 14, 2007, and earned $585 worldwide.

Per The Sun, the film will see Smith reprise his role as scientist Robert Neville fighting for survival and a cure for zombies in New York City.

Warner Brother Studios is reportedly backing the star despite the fallout from his infamous attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars in March. A source told The Sun: “The script is being written mentioning his character and as of yet, Will remains attached to the project.

“The concept is still to be signed off by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is off the project.

“Obviously he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while the development continues.

“The reality is that Will will make a comeback at some point and it will be simply down to which studio will be the one to take a chance on him.

“The negative sentiments from the public about his career have certainly reduced in recent weeks as the world has moved on thanks to stories like the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.

“And Will himself is undergoing therapy and taking time away from the limelight.

“Certainly Hollywood loves comeback stories where stars seemingly done with the business bounce back with a big project such as with Robert Downey Jr, Mel Gibson, Drew Barrymore, and Winona Ryder.

“In two years’ time things could look very different – and Will could return to the screen,” the source added.