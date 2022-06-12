Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen’s Boxing Match Ends Up As A Draw | WATCH

*Social media has had a lot to say leading up to the celebrity boxing match between Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen, an Air Force veteran and fitness model.

During the fight, each of the contestants had some good throws, but ultimately the results ended in a draw and Twitter’s reacting!

Now, back in May, Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen announced that they would be fighting each other for charity. Since their announcement, the two have been posting online showing off the behind-the-scenes of their prep, including consistent training. Also included in their many social media posts were tons of shade being thrown at each other — like Alysia’s diss track towards Chyna called “Knock Out.”

All the trash talking continued up until the weigh-in the other day when Chyna told Alysia she saw her little rap and thought it was “trash.” Alysia said she’s “not Kim Kardashian” and would knock them both out, leading Chyna to push her across the stage. On the day of the fight, social media had polls going up everywhere, but what they wouldn’t know is that the fight would end in a draw!

