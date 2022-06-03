Black Women Discuss Brand Building and Entrepreneurship

*Black Enterprise’s Entrepreneurs Summit featured a panel discussion with Black female entrepreneurs who shared valuable tips on brand leveraging.

Per BLACK ENTERPRISE, the outlet’s Vice President/Deputy Chief Content Officer Alisa Gumbs sat with Miss Diddy, founder of The Brand Group LA and Milan Rouge, founder of clothing brand Milano Di Rouge, to discuss their personal journey of starting and growing their businesses.

“Being a promoter is 100% entrepreneurship,” Miss Diddy told the audience, per the report.

“Building from that place, that’s what took me to the next level and say I really got to start my own agency, my own company. I was working with my boys and promoters who I still love to this day but I knew that if I wanted to get the recognition for the hard work that I was doing I would need to create something that is mine and it would need to look like mine coming from me for people to identify with.”

The women also discussed leveraging the internet to become an entrepreneur.

“Instagram helped me a lot, it was really life-changing for me because I was able to see the Miss Diddy’s, the Karen Civil’s and others making money and creating businesses, and I knew if they did it, I can do it too,” Rouge said. “So I would literally just say I’m selling shirts if anybody wants to meet me and people would Place an order online and I would just travel around the tri-state area and sell them shirts.”

The discussion also discussed the dynamic between men and women in the workforce and how oftentimes, Black females are not taken seriously.

“What I’ve learned as a woman is that men don’t have the ability to look at women as equals; not because we’re not capable or we’re not amazing people all of these things,” Diddy told the audience. “It’s because they’re natural-born men and that plays a part, but it doesn’t mean they don’t appreciate us or respect us in other ways but I don’t believe that they have the innate ability to see us as equals. So what we have to understand as women is sometimes the system is just kind of what it is so what you do is just do your thing. I’ve learned that I’m known off my work as well, so all I can do is do my work and however you perceive it I don’t have anything to do with that.”

Building an audience was also a topic in the hour-long discussion.

“First really find out what would make you happy and what you would do without being paid for it,” Rouge said. “Once you figure that out, Google different ways you can make money from it even if your goal is to be the best mother you can be. I just had a baby so I want to learn from moms, so create a YouTube channel that teaches different strategies or techniques on being a better parent.”

