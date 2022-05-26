Snoop Dogg Talks Last Moments with Tupac and Turning Down $2M to DJ a Jordan Event

*Snoop Dogg stunned hip hop and sports fans recently when he revealed that he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Snoop Dogg explained that he had to turn down the gig due to prior business obligations, Complex reports.

“One of the craziest deals I turned down was $2 million to DJ for a Michael Jordan event, and I turned it down. And I’ve never met Michael Jordan, and I wanna meet him. ’Cause I was doing some other shit, I had shit to do and I had way more customers before I get to you,” he explained. “Nah, but I never met Michael Jordan, and I wanna meet him, and I wanna meet him on a different—I don’t wanna meet him on no DJing. I wanna meet him as a fan, as a boss.”

Snoop continued, “It’s like, ‘Mike, I’ve loved you since North Carolina, I’m a big fan of yours, I love what you do, you one of the greatest to ever do it. Give me a couple of secrets on how you did this. Can I get a picture with you? You wanna smoke a blunt? Hey man, it’s been real.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop recalled what happened when he and Suge Knight visited the late-great Tupac Shakur in the hospital after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996.

“We feeling like it’s gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain’t alright. He got tubes in him,” said Snoop, who passed out upon seeing Pac.

“When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there and I fainted,” he revealed, Rap-Up reports

“Then his mother got me up and walked me in the bathroom and had a conversation with me about being strong. She was like, ‘My baby ain’t never seen you weak. I don’t want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel. My baby loves you.’”

He continued, “She knew there was a little tension, but she knew how much we loved each other. So she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him as far as how much I love him. But I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him.”

Pac died days later on Sept. 7, 1996, at age 25.