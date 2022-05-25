Ben Crump to Sue Gun Manufacturer, Parents of Buffalo Mass Shooter

*Civil rights attorney Ben Crump intends to sue everyone who was an accomplice to the white supremacist who fatally shot ten Black people at a Buffalo supermarket this month.

“We absolutely intend on going after the gun manufacturers, the gun distributors and anybody else who was an accomplice to this young 18-year-old white supremacist,” Crump said during a press conference outside the Antioch Baptist Church in Buffalo, New York Post reports.

“We intend on going after everybody that was an accomplice to this young monster killing these innocent people,” including the killer’s parents, he added.

READ MORE: Twitch Deletes Racist Gunman’s Livestream Video of Mass Shooting in Buffalo, New York



As we reported previously, killer Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Conklin, N.Y., traveled about 200 miles from his hometown to carry out the deadly attack in the predominantly all black. Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, 11 of the 13 total victims were Black, per CNN.

All the victims have been named in a PEOPLE report.

The shooter was remanded without bail and has reportedly pleaded not guilty.

“My mom [became] a victim of this because somebody woke up and decided they didn’t like black people and shot a hollow point bullet [through her right temple] with her fiance watching, hiding in the cooler as best as he could,” Mark Talley, 32, said of his mother, Geraldine Talley, 62, who was killed in the shooting, at the press conference.

“My mother’s fiance had to watch her die,” he added.

“Every day I have to pray and do a check-in with him to make sure he’s not mentally all over the place. His heart is broken. He half-sleeps, he half-eats and as a mother, what am I supposed to do to help him get through this? I need a village to help me raise and be here for my son because he has no father,” said Tirzah Patterson, who was married to slain deacon Heyward Patterson.

“They took his father, he will grow up fatherless. He has to live even after this and I have to pray that God gives me strength to raise him the best of my ability,” she added.