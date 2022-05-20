The Pulse of Entertainment: Calvin D. Tucker, Jr. Releases ‘Mirror-Mirror’ Single | LISTEN

*“You’re beautiful without the makeup,” said Calvin D. Tucker, Jr., a singer, songwriter and actor, about the meaning behind his newest single release “Mirror-Mirror” from his forthcoming new album as yet to be tilted. “That’s not who you are. How you treat people makes you beautiful. We are wonderfully made – that’s in scripture…you are princesses and queens.”

Calvin, an Uplifting Minds II Best Artist Award winner, is also a minister, model, stylist and designer. He became a professional singer at the age of 13.

“I was blessed to have parents that supported us in different ways, but we had to give it 100%,” he pointed out.

“I’m not a pastor, I preach upon invitation,” he informed me when asked about his ministry. “All through high school I always had people come up to me and tell me their life story. I started asking the Lord was this an anointing because I didn’t know.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Could Young Thug’s Song Lyrics and Social Media Posts Take Him Down in RICO Case? | VIDEO

He said when he preaches it’s about hope to motivate those that hear him to do better.

“We have to break out our comfort zone and get closer to the Lord,” Tucker, Jr. said. “I mention (in my ministry) that the message applies to me too. I use me as an example.”

Calvin D. Tucker, Jr.’s previous single “One 800” did well and he anticipates the same for his new single “Mirror-Mirror.”

“I haven’t had a release now since 2012…it never worked out,” he said about his music. “In 2019 or 2020, I was in a relationship at the time…I felt God wanted me to record new music. This song was written in 2015.”

Calvin spends his days either ministering or performing at conferences and other events or modeling or acting. His latest acting credits include Wonder Woman 1984 Flashback in 2020 and “House of Cards” (season one and season six) with Kevin Spacey on Netflix, which Calvin said was his first major-set experience. www.CalvintheSpecialist.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist & Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and a National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference