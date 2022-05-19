Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Stabbing Roommate

*The man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage during his set at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival has been charged with attempted murder for a violent fight involving his roommate.

Isaiah Lee, 23, is accused of stabbing a man in December during a fight at a transitional housing apartment, according to a news release from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, PEOPLE reports.

Lee was only charged recently because the alleged victim recognized him from the media attention related to the Chappelle incident. Per District Attorney Gascón, “the victim recently identified Lee as the person who committed the assault he had previously reported to police.”

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” said Gascón. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

Lee has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Meanwhile, Chappelle may face a civil suit related to his violent encounter with Lee during a live stand-up performance earlier this month in Hollywood.

Lee was captured on video rushing the stage during Chappelle’s set and pushing the comedian, knocking him to the ground. The attacker attempted to flee, but Dave, security guards, and members of Chappelle’s entourage caught him and allegedly served Lee a vicious beatdown.

Many believe Lee’s attack was an inside job, as he was able to get a replica gun with an ejectable knife blade into the highly secured venue. Lee reportedly didn’t use the weapon to attack Dave, and for this reason, he will not face felony charges.

Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, according to a legal analyst, KTLA reports.

“Believe it or not, Dave Chappelle and his team may be facing some civil liabilities when all of the dust settles,” legal analyst Alison Triessl told the news station.

“If the threat was over and he was no longer a danger, and had been restrained, they can not take revenge on Mr. Lee,” Triessl said.