Tuesday, May 17, 2022
HomeMusicArtist Spotlight
Artist Spotlight

The Pulse of Entertainment: Jazz Singer Kathy Sanborn Releases ‘I’ll Do Anything’ Single to Inspire

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
0

Smooth Jazz vocalist and BMI songwriter Kathy Sanborn releases 'I'll Do Anything' single.
Smooth Jazz vocalist and BMI songwriter Kathy Sanborn releases ‘I’ll Do Anything’ single.

*“My new single was an inspiration; all my songs are inspired. It’s all about family,” said Smooth Jazz singer Kathy Sanborn about her “I’ll Do Anything” single recently released around Mother’s Day. “It’s really a story about a mother and child, children and grandparents. Children are gifts and we have to treat them well.”

An American Songwriting Award winner, Sanborn’s last album is titled “Recollecting You” (Pacific Coast Jazz).  Also, a Clouzine International Music Award winner Kathy’s previously released single is “The Best is Yet to Come.”

A voting member of the Grammy National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences and the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Science Kathy Sanborn wrote arranged and played keyboards on the new single “I’ll Do Anything.” Produced by Matthew Shell the new single was mixed and mastered by Evan Sebenick with Sami Turunen on guitar, Hector Ruano on bass, Glenn Welman on drums and congas, and Jackie Bertone on percussion.

“Matthew is producer, engineer and arranger based in Maryland. He is known all across the world. I’m part of the Grammy group that votes and he is in it too,” Kathy said when I asked about her featured musicians. “Jackie (Bertone) is based in California. It’s my favorite song…that I’ve ever made.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out About Abusive Relationship with Jamaican Athlete

Kathy Sanborn debuted in 2008 with the album “Peaceful Sounds” and has had eight more album releases since then. The BMI songwriter, as with most artists releasing music since the pandemic hit America, wrote this song to inspire others.

“It helps knowing God…especially in these crazy times…it’s unprecedented. So, anything to bring peace,” Sanborn pointed out.

Her advice to her fans during these uncertain times, “Stay positive.” www.KathySanborn.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist & Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and a National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Previous articleLil Keed Complained of Serious Stomach Pain, Hospitalized Before He Passed
Dr. Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO