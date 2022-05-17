The Pulse of Entertainment: Jazz Singer Kathy Sanborn Releases ‘I’ll Do Anything’ Single to Inspire

*“My new single was an inspiration; all my songs are inspired. It’s all about family,” said Smooth Jazz singer Kathy Sanborn about her “I’ll Do Anything” single recently released around Mother’s Day. “It’s really a story about a mother and child, children and grandparents. Children are gifts and we have to treat them well.”

An American Songwriting Award winner, Sanborn’s last album is titled “Recollecting You” (Pacific Coast Jazz). Also, a Clouzine International Music Award winner Kathy’s previously released single is “The Best is Yet to Come.”

A voting member of the Grammy National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences and the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Science Kathy Sanborn wrote arranged and played keyboards on the new single “I’ll Do Anything.” Produced by Matthew Shell the new single was mixed and mastered by Evan Sebenick with Sami Turunen on guitar, Hector Ruano on bass, Glenn Welman on drums and congas, and Jackie Bertone on percussion.

“Matthew is producer, engineer and arranger based in Maryland. He is known all across the world. I’m part of the Grammy group that votes and he is in it too,” Kathy said when I asked about her featured musicians. “Jackie (Bertone) is based in California. It’s my favorite song…that I’ve ever made.”

Kathy Sanborn debuted in 2008 with the album “Peaceful Sounds” and has had eight more album releases since then. The BMI songwriter, as with most artists releasing music since the pandemic hit America, wrote this song to inspire others.

“It helps knowing God…especially in these crazy times…it’s unprecedented. So, anything to bring peace,” Sanborn pointed out.

Her advice to her fans during these uncertain times, “Stay positive.” www.KathySanborn.com

