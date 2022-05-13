Friday, May 13, 2022
Alfonso Ribeiro Rejects Requests From Fans Asking Him to Do Carlton Dance | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
Alfonso Ribeiro
Alfonso Ribeiro – Getty

*If you run into Alfonso Ribeiro in public, don’to ask him to the Carlton Dance for you because you might get your feelings hurt. 

“I’m a Black guy, I’m just not dancing for you. It’s not gonna happen,” the former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star, 50, told Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday. Ribeiro said he gets asked to do the signature dance move “every day of my life if I go outside.”

“What makes you think that you just gonna ask a random person to dance for you, and they’re gonna be like ‘Oh my God, I’ve been waiting for you to ask! Hold on a second, let me get into character,'” Ribeiro explained. “It’s not — I don’t get it. It’s not gonna happen.”

READ MORE: Alfonso Ribeiro Explains Why He Refuses to Read Will Smith’s Memoir

Kimmel then suggested the actor must “wanna kill people” when they ask him to dance on cue. 

“You know, I won’t say kill, but I don’t have a love for it like they do, you know?” Ribeiro said. “I typically get asked to do the dance pretty much every day of my life if I go outside. If I go anywhere, it’s like, you know, I just randomly hear people, ‘Do the dance!’ And you’re like, ‘I’m…I’m not dancing for you, I’m a Black guy, I’m just not dancing for you. It’s not gonna happen.”

In 2018, Ribeiro took legal action against two video game developers for selling a dance popularized by his Carlton character without permission, TMZ reported.

In the lawsuits, Ribeiro said Fortnite developer Epic Games Inc., and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., creator of the NBA 2K series, have “unfairly profited” from using his likeness and from exploiting his “protected creative expression.”

He ultimately dropped his lawsuits.

Speaking to Kimmel about the public constantly asking him to dance on the spot, Ribeiro said, “The weird part for me is trying to understand what’s happening in their head. Like, what makes you think that you just gon’ ask a random person to dance for you, and they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been waiting for you to ask! Hold on a second, lemme get into character?’ Like, it’s not…I don’t get it, it’s not gonna happen.”

Scroll up to watch Riberio’s interview on Kimmel above.

Previous articleThe United States is in a maternal health crisis, Goldman Sachs wants to change that
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

