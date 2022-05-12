Lil Wayne Listed As Victim in Young Thug Indictment

*New details have emerged from the 88-page indictment against rappers Young Thug and Gunna, along with over two dozen people associated with Young Slime Life (YSL).

Lil Wayne (born Dwayne Carter) is listed as a victim in the indictment because YSL associate allegedly Jimmy Winfrey shot at the hip-hop star’s tour bus in April 2015, according to the New York Times.

Per Yahoo:

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of co-founding a criminal street gang named Young Slime Life in Atlanta in 2012 that has an affiliation with the national Bloods gang. The indictment alleges that the YSL gang has involvement in murder, attempted murder, witness intimidation, drug dealing, carjacking, robbery and theft, The New York Times reports.

After Young Thug’s arrest, his lawyer, Brian Steel, said his client had “committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” The Guardian reports.

We previously reported, via Hollywood Unlocked, that journalist Michael Seiden of local Atlanta news station WSBTV revealed Monday (May 9), that Young Thug and his artist Gunna and 26 other members of YSL have been accused of RICO charges. According to Seiden, “The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity.”

Prosecutors say YSL is a “criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL.”

One YSL rapper, Yak Gotti, is accused with four other people of the killing of Donovan Thomas Jr., according to Yahoo.

Three other alleged YSL members are said to be behind the attempted murder of rapper YFN Lucci, who was stabbed in jail after he was indicted on a murder charge, XXL reports.

Young Thug, 30, (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) is charged with conspiracy to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Gunna is charged with one count of conspiring to violate the RICO Act.