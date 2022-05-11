Wednesday, May 11, 2022
ABC Cancels Music Drama ‘Queens’ After One Season

By Ny MaGee
QUEENS on ABC
‘Queen’ on ABC

*ABC has pulled the plug on the music drama “Queens” starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Valazquez

The show centered on the estranged members of 90’s rap group Nasty Bitches, who reunite in their 40s and rebrand themselves as Queens. 

Eve’s character was written out midseason so she could give birth to her first child with husband Maximillion CooperIn September, she and Brandy sat down with EW to dish about the show.  

“I’m, like, her (Eve’s) biggest fan. She’s one of my faves,” Brandy said. “We had the same stylist at one point, so we crossed paths, but I just know that being here with her is a blessing.” 

READ MORE: New Mom Eve Says She’s ‘Tired’ and ‘Happy’ in Adorable Photo with Baby Boy

QUEENS cast

Eve agreed, saying, “It always helps to be collaborative with people who are talented, but also that you are actually fans of. That is a special thing to be able to do.”

Eve lives in the UK with her husband but had been commuting to Atlanta, where “Queens” was filmed. Per Deadline, the network adjusted the schedule so she could film additional scenes before her maternity leave. 

Per Deadline, “We also hear that the character’s storyline is wrapped up in a way so Eve could return if she chooses to and should the series get renewed for a second season,” the outlet writes. 

Unfortunately for “Queens’ fans, there will not be a second season. 

We previously reported that Eve cited her grueling commute from the UK to America as the reason why she stepped back from co-hosting the daytime talk show “The Talk.”

“My husband and I got to spend a ton of time together that we never did before because we were travelling so much and it was important for both of us to not be apart like we were,” she said in November. “When I was doing the show and things were normal, I was flying back and forth every two weeks and he was doing the same. But even then we might spend five or seven days together and then not see each other in three weeks – that’s not a great relationship. You can’t stay married like that. We’re working on our family and I don’t want to lose any more time with him, with our family.”

Eve and Cooper welcomed their first child on Feb. 1. They named their son Wilde Wolf.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

