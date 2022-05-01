Sunday, May 1, 2022
HomeMusicGospel
Artist Spotlight

The Pulse of Entertainment: ‘We Owe It All to You’ – New Gospel Album from Ellen Hayes

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
0

Ellen Hayes releases 'We Owe It All to You.'
Ellen Hayes releases ‘We Owe It All to You’.

*“I got my daughter together….and had my son record it” said Ellen Hayes about the title track to her new Christian album of the same name, “We Owe It All to You” (Song & Melodies Records). “I had songs I recorded in 2018…used a few of those songs on the album. The title song spearheaded the album. It was a song I had written in 2006. It was titled ‘I Owe It All to You,” because of the big healing that’s needed the Lord put the song back in my Spirit, so I changed ‘I’ to ‘We’.”

Hayes is a member of Word of Truth Church in Detroit. It was founded by her father and now pastored by her Uncle Rufus Hayes. She is choir director there.

“I started out as her (her sister) assistant. Then eventually I was head of the senior choir and then the junior and senior choir director,” she said when asked.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: This Could be Interesting: Lizzo Vs. Saweetie in a Food-Themed ‘Verzuz’ Battle | WATCH

Her sister was head of the youth and adult choirs.

“Over time I formed a mass choir in 2000,” Ellen pointed out. “I had a sign in sheet; even held auditions…150 names were on it for the mass choir. I was shocked. It was really something. Over time it panned out to 60 people.”

Ellen Hayes’ talent for songwriting was nurtured when her father, the pastor at that time, allowed her to perform some of her own songs, like the title track “We Owe It All to You.”

“We sang it in church and after so many years we put it in archive and moved on,” she explained about why she brought the song back. “Then the whole church got sick…we lost members… and I suffered for three months. Then the Lord brought this song to me because those that made it knew it was God.”

Hayes said her songwriting initially was just for the church then she started recording songs with her brother. In 2000 her church started recording more than the church services when they relocated to their newer building.

I asked if her songs for the church brought in more people and she said, “Surprisingly it did. I actually have a song on the current album from back in the 90s.”

Ellen Hayes is also a pianist and has four Rhythm of Gospel nominations as a result of her 2012 debut album release “Step into Your Blessing.” A graduate of the University of Phoenix Ellen is also a radio host at WDRJ 1440AM called “Beats and Blessings.” She has been married for 40 years, has eight children and 20 grandchildren.

The “We Owe It All to You” project offers 13 selections and features assistance from A. Jeffrey LaValley on keyboards. www.MeetEllenHayes.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist & Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and a National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

Previous articlePresident Biden and Trevor Noah Bring the Funny At White House Correspondents Dinner | WATCH
Dr. Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO