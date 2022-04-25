Monday, April 25, 2022
50 Cent Says Snoop Dogg’s ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series Canceled at Starz

By Ny MaGee
Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent
Snoop Dogg (L) and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson perform onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden “Power” Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

*50 Cent has confirmed that an upcoming series he was set to executive produce centered on Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial is no longer in production at Starz. 

The rapper and entrepreneur took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that the scripted anthology series, titled “A Moment In Time: Murder Was the Case,” is on ice, for now. 

“@SnoopDogg Murder was the case is no longer in production at STARZ,” 50 wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I give them the alley-oop, they drop the damn ball. Anyway I hope snoop tell his story.”

READ MORE: A Frustrated 50 Cent Looking to Grab ‘Power’ From Starz | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

Back in December, it was announced that 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg were joining forces to executive produce the true-crime TV series that focuses on Snoop’s 1993 murder trial. The project was set to be part of the Starz hip hop anthology series “A Moment in Time.”

“Murder was the Case is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” 50 Cent said in a press release at the time. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”

Snoop added, “I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case. This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen.”

We hope the series finds a new home.

Previous articleDMC, David Banner Talk Jack Harlow’s Success in Hop Hop: ‘White Privilege’ | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

