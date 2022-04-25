50 Cent Says Snoop Dogg’s ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series Canceled at Starz

*50 Cent has confirmed that an upcoming series he was set to executive produce centered on Snoop Dogg’s 1993 murder trial is no longer in production at Starz.

The rapper and entrepreneur took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that the scripted anthology series, titled “A Moment In Time: Murder Was the Case,” is on ice, for now.

“@SnoopDogg Murder was the case is no longer in production at STARZ,” 50 wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I give them the alley-oop, they drop the damn ball. Anyway I hope snoop tell his story.”

Back in December, it was announced that 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg were joining forces to executive produce the true-crime TV series that focuses on Snoop’s 1993 murder trial. The project was set to be part of the Starz hip hop anthology series “A Moment in Time.”

“Murder was the Case is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” 50 Cent said in a press release at the time. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television.”

Snoop added, “I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder was the Case. This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen.”

We hope the series finds a new home.