Sunday, April 24, 2022
Zambian Student (Rebecca Ziba) Arrested In Russia for ‘Rehabilitating Nazism | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*A 21-year-old Zambian has been arrested in Russia for twerking in front of the World War II Memorial. She has been charged with “rehabilitating Nazism” under Part 4 of Art. 354.1 of the Criminal Code. Russian investigators termed her behavior “obscene” and “insulting.”

The Zambian native is named Rebecca Ziba; she was caught after posting a video of herself on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen dancing near a World War II memorial in Khanty-Mansiysk. She shared it with a funny caption. The Glory Memorial honors servicemen who perished during the “Great Patriotic War” against Nazi Germany.

“Shaking arse for the dead, I’m sure they’re resting soundly tonight,” her caption read.

Rebecca Ziba / screenhot
Rebecca Ziba / screenshot

Many internet users have chastised her, saying it was very inappropriate to say such a thing to anyone. To make matters worse, she was laughing while twerking on the video.

The regional Investigative Committee has said the video of Ziba shared on social media was “supported with an unpleasant inscription.” Her Instagram account has since been suspended by the authorities, making it impossible for people to see the video.

The Zambian student could be jailed for up to 3 years if she is found guilty of “desecrating a symbol of Russian military pride.” Additionally, she can also be fined up to three million roubles (€34,430).

The Russian Investigative Committee has shared a video of Ziba seated in what is probably an interrogation chamber. According to Euronews, she confesses to her acts.

“I didn’t want the video I shared to be hurtful or disrespectful to those who had died. I had no idea what the memorial represented. I really apologize to everyone,” she says in English. It is not yet clear under what conditions she is being kept or if she has been allowed to get in touch with an attorney.

Other Internet users came to her defense.

Said one: “Russia is at war, and governments in war require propaganda to mobilize their people behind them. And presenting this as a Nazism allegation is the type of nonsense that can be turned into a virtuous deed. I’m terrified for Rebecca Ziba.”

Fisher Jack

