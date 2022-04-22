New Mom Eve Says She’s ‘Tired’ and ‘Happy’ in Adorable Photo with Baby Boy

*Rapper/actress Eve shared a new photo on Instagram of her cradling her 11-week-old son, Wilde Wolf, along with the caption, “Never been this tired. Never been this happy.”

Last month, she shared a video of her newborn son with her husband Maximillion Cooper. The couple welcomed their first child together in February, and the footage shows her sleeping newborn cozied up on her chest.

“Wilde, my precious baby,” Eve says in the clip. “This is heaven. This is heaven right here.”

Eve and Maximillion tied the knot in 2014 after four years of dating. She lives in the UK with her hubby and his four teenage kids from a previous relationship.

She previously shared her struggles with infertility back in 2019 when she was a co-host on CBS’s daily talk show “The Talk.”

“As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged,” she explained during an episode of the daytime talk show. “I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. It’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about myself.”

In February, Eve announced the arrival of Wilde via her Instagram page by posting a photo of her son sleeping in a Moses basket.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙,” she wrote in the caption. “Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨.”