Friday, April 22, 2022
New Mom Eve Says She’s ‘Tired’ and ‘Happy’ in Adorable Photo with Baby Boy

By Ny MaGee
rapper Eve
Eve appears in Season 9 promo pic of the Emmy Award-winning show THE TALK (Photo by Andrew Eccles/CBS via Getty Images)

*Rapper/actress Eve shared a new photo on Instagram of her cradling her 11-week-old son, Wilde Wolf, along with the caption, “Never been this tired. Never been this happy.”

Last month, she shared a video of her newborn son with her husband Maximillion Cooper. The couple welcomed their first child together in February, and the footage shows her sleeping newborn cozied up on her chest.

“Wilde, my precious baby,” Eve says in the clip. “This is heaven. This is heaven right here.”

READ MORE: Eve Shares Rare Video of Newborn Baby Boy Wilde Wolfe: ‘This Is Heaven’

 

Eve and Maximillion tied the knot in 2014 after four years of dating. She lives in the UK with her hubby and his four teenage kids from a previous relationship.

She previously shared her struggles with infertility back in 2019 when she was a co-host on CBS’s daily talk show “The Talk.” 

“As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged,” she explained during an episode of the daytime talk show. “I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. It’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about myself.”

In February, Eve announced the arrival of Wilde via her Instagram page by posting a photo of her son sleeping in a Moses basket. 

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙,” she wrote in the caption. “Words can’t describe this feeling ✨✨✨.”

 

Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

