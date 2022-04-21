Keith David Sings His Favorite Mahalia Jackson Song! | WATCH

*With the premiere of “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” arriving soon, the cast is discussing all things, Mahalia!

Ledisi, Keith David, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Janet Hubert, Corbin Bleu, and Columbus Short, all star in “Remember Me” portraying the life events of Mahalia Jackson’s career.

In the film, David plays a label executive who in the beginning wants the best for Jackson but as time goes on, becomes worried about the label and making money or the lack thereof.

“He has his own best interest at heart,” said David. “I think initially he cares about Mahalia as someone who can be nurtured through but once she decides she’s only going to sing spiritual music – and that’s not selling – he’s like, ‘I’m not interested.’ Because he’s interested in numbers and the money.”

David also shared his love for Jackson, even as a child, when his father would play her music.

“I remember seeing Mahalia Jackson, singing on T.V.,” said David. “I asked my father, ‘dad, who is that?’ Because I loved her singing. He was swollen with pride as he said, ‘that is Mahalia Jackson.'”

He’s loved Jackson ever since, growing up singing in the church, he loved how the spirit would come through her and shared his favorite songs of hers.

“I love her “Come Sunday.” I love ‘in the upper room, in the upper room [singing].’ Mahalia Jackson and her spirit is still ever so present,” said David.

Starring in “Remember Me” was also a full-circle moment for David who starred in a Broadway musical named “Mahalia” 40 years ago.

“I began my career – my first out-of-town tryout for Broadway was in a show called “Mahalia” and I played her love interest,” David said. “Coming back to being able to be a part of this story was a blessing for me. To add to the compound of blessings, I got to work with my friend Denise Dowse. To compound that blessing even further, I got to work with Ledisi. That sister is so blessed, [and] ordained. Her playing Mahalia, that’s a blessing.”

“Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” made its debut at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival April 19th.