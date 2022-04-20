Wednesday, April 20, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Jade Makes ‘Contact’ on Debut EP

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Jade released debut EP 'Contact.'
* “I grew up in the theatre so as a kid I always knew what I wanted to do,” said Pop/R&B singer/songwriter Jade, who releases her debut EP “Contact” (TS2 Records) April 22, 2022, about her journey in music. “I love storytelling through music and acting. I’m a graduate of USC…I started a publishing company when I learned the business.”

Though Jade has released music before, this is her first EP.

“It’s my debut EP. I had released in the past but they had no publicity behind them,” Jade informed me when asked.

Jade is excited to take what she learned in theatre (“Hair”) and in the studio and put it in her performances. In fact, on April 5th she performed at a Lakers game halftime.

“It was a full house, sold out,” she said about the Lakers game performance. “It was a very confirming experience – music-wise. I was welcomed by everyone. Everyone was vibing with my sound even though it’s geared towards young people.”

Jade’s first single and music video off of the “Contact” project is titled “Lucky Stars.” Supporting the “Contact” EP is producer Bobby Genius.

“I have my own home studio,” Jade pointed out. “I learned the studio is a different environment than theatre. I have a deep passion for the studio, the ability to create… I love connecting to the audience through my music.”

The majority of the songs on the “Contact” EP were written during the quarantine.

“The producer sent me material…that was very true to me,” she concluded when asked how the project started. www.ThisIsJadeJ.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist & Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and a National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

