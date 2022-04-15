Season Two of ‘P-Valley’ Premieres June 3 on STARZ | WATCH Trailer

*Santa Monica, Calif. – STARZ releases the new teaser trailer for season two of its critically acclaimed series “P-Valley,” a kaleidoscopic story of a little strip club that could located down deep in the Mississippi Delta, and the big characters who enter its doors. The hit drama from creator and executive producer Katori Hall, premieres Friday, June 3 at midnight on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across the UK and Latin America. On linear, it debuts on STARZ at 9pm ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. The upcoming sophomore season reveals a whole new Pynk as it struggles to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room.

Season two also takes audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk’s beloved characters as darkness descends upon Chucalissa. Returning cast includes Nicco Annan (“This is Us”) as Uncle Clifford, Elarica Johnson (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans (“The Bobby Brown Story”) as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton (“Power”) as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson (“Chicago P.D.”) as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers (Southside With You) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy (“Elementary”) as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson (“Underemployed”) as Corbin, Morocco Omari (“Empire”) as Big L, Dominic DeVore (The Ride) as Duffy, Tyler Lepley (“The Haves and the Have Nots”) as Diamond, Jordan M. Cox (“The Outsider”) as Derrick and Skyler Joy (Ma) as Gidget. Recently announced John Clarence Stewart (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “What If”) as Big Teak, newcomer Miracle Watts as Big Bone, Shamika Cotton (“The Wire”) as Farrah, Gail Bean (“Snowfall”) as Roulette and Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) as Whisper, will also join the cast this season.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Walmart Tycoon Expected to Outbid Billionaire Robert F. Smith for Broncos

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall (The Mountaintop, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television produces “P-Valley” for STARZ.

About “P-Valley” – Season Two

When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

Follow “P-Valley” on Social

Twitter: @PValleySTARZ | @STARZPR

Instagram: @PValleySTARZ | @STARZPR

Facebook: @PValleySTARZ

Join the conversation with #PValley and #STARZ