Tuesday, April 12, 2022
HomeEntertainmentAward Shows
Award Shows

Slots Still Open for the 23rd ‘Uplifting Minds II’ National Talent Competition Saturday, April 16 2022

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
0

Scenes from last years' ULMII Entertainment Conference talent performances.
Scenes from last years’ ULMII Entertainment Conference talent performances.

*Several slots are still open in the line-up for the 23rd annual Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) National Talent Competition of one of the longest-running entertainment conferences in the country. Hosted by Magic 95.9FM’s Doresa Harvey, the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, via Zoom between 1 – 3pmEST/10am-12noonPST. The conference’s talent competition showcases 10 elite talents in songwriting, dancing, singing or acting, and if selected will garner the 2022 “ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $17.500 valued in products and services.

The 23rd annual Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, will be held via Zoom and offers an Industry Panel Q&A Session with nine hard-working entertainment professionals, a Professional Talent Showcase (sponsored by Blaze 4 Glory Music Group and No Idea Music Group) of artists signed to “indie” labels and management companies and its National Talent Competition ends the conference.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Comedian Lauren Knight Says Beef Squashed with T.I. After Joke About Sexual Assault [VIDEO]

ULMII-Uplifting-MindsThe panelists include Jazz saxophonist Dr. Marion Meadows (Shanachie Entertainment); Judge Dedra Davis, a veteran entertainment attorney and circuit court judge for the state of Houston (www.MusicLW.com); artist manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, whose client is a multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA actor and filmmaker (www.Anthony-Michael.com); Consul Paul Gardner, II, founder and general manager of The Gardner Law Group (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com); soprano opera singer Cheryl Warfield, who has performed on Broadway and at the Metropolitan Opera House (www.MoreOpera.com); EURweb.com Magazine Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey, who is a pioneer being the first black syndicated radio show host; Performing Arts Specialist Nadiyah Kareem (Super Star Entertainment), who managed Talib Kareem to a co-writing/producing partnership with Solange Knowles on her first album/single “Solo Star” and signed him to Jive Records as part of the Pop group Imajin; Actress and professionally trained dancer Marita de Lara (General Hospital, Hawaii Five-0, The Shield) who has upcoming roles on Hallmark and Apple TV+ (www.MaritadeLara.com), and multi-Award winning Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com), whose credits as an actor include Emmy nominated PBS mini-series The Abolitionist and as a filmmaker he has garnered over 20 awards for his short films.

‘Uplifting Minds II’ Entertainment Conference’ stage goes online via Zoom in 2021.

Aside from the “ULMII Best Artist” Award the winners in each category can take advantage of 10 free class at Debbie Allen’s Dance Academy in Los Angeles; free songwriting instructions from songwriter/composer Wordsmith (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra); free public relations or business strategy and consult from Dr. Eunice Moseley, senior strategist at Freelance Associates, PRSA; free entertainment business contract consult from Consul Paul Gardner, II, founder of The Gardner Law Group; free music track and studio time from multi-award winning music producer V.I.P., founder of Dust Dem AFF Productions; free vocal or acting coaching from performing arts specialist Nadiyah Kareem;  free stage presence or vocal instructions from opera singer Cheryl Warfield; free music business contract package from Hollywood entertainment attorney Richard Jefferson, and free artist management consult from Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, personal manager of actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (DreamWorks).

To see if you qualify to compete in the next ULMII National Talent Competition log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com and fill out the registration form or email [email protected]. To RSVP to the limited space “ULMII” Zoom conference visit www.EventBrite.com or email [email protected] www.UpliftingMinds2co

# # #

Freelance Associates

562-424-3836

[email protected]

Previous articleOur Tribe: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers
Dr. Eunice Moseleyhttp://www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com
Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week. She is also a PR/Media & Promotions consultant at her firm Freelance Associates (www.FreelanceAssociatesInc.com) located in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, is the founder and coordiantor of the 'Uplifting Minds II' Entertainment Conference (www.UpliftingMinds2.com) held annually in Baltimroe and Los Angeles, as well as, the Promotions Director (at-large) at The Baltimore Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO