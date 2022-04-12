Slots Still Open for the 23rd ‘Uplifting Minds II’ National Talent Competition Saturday, April 16 2022

*Several slots are still open in the line-up for the 23rd annual Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) National Talent Competition of one of the longest-running entertainment conferences in the country. Hosted by Magic 95.9FM’s Doresa Harvey, the “ULMII” Entertainment Conference will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, via Zoom between 1 – 3pmEST/10am-12noonPST. The conference’s talent competition showcases 10 elite talents in songwriting, dancing, singing or acting, and if selected will garner the 2022 “ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $17.500 valued in products and services.

The 23rd annual Baltimore “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, will be held via Zoom and offers an Industry Panel Q&A Session with nine hard-working entertainment professionals, a Professional Talent Showcase (sponsored by Blaze 4 Glory Music Group and No Idea Music Group) of artists signed to “indie” labels and management companies and its National Talent Competition ends the conference.

The panelists include Jazz saxophonist Dr. Marion Meadows (Shanachie Entertainment); Judge Dedra Davis, a veteran entertainment attorney and circuit court judge for the state of Houston (www.MusicLW.com); artist manager Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, whose client is a multi-award winning SAG/AFTRA actor and filmmaker (www.Anthony-Michael.com); Consul Paul Gardner, II, founder and general manager of The Gardner Law Group (www.TheGardnerLawGroup.com); soprano opera singer Cheryl Warfield, who has performed on Broadway and at the Metropolitan Opera House (www.MoreOpera.com); EURweb.com Magazine Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey, who is a pioneer being the first black syndicated radio show host; Performing Arts Specialist Nadiyah Kareem (Super Star Entertainment), who managed Talib Kareem to a co-writing/producing partnership with Solange Knowles on her first album/single “Solo Star” and signed him to Jive Records as part of the Pop group Imajin; Actress and professionally trained dancer Marita de Lara (General Hospital, Hawaii Five-0, The Shield) who has upcoming roles on Hallmark and Apple TV+ (www.MaritadeLara.com), and multi-Award winning Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com), whose credits as an actor include Emmy nominated PBS mini-series The Abolitionist and as a filmmaker he has garnered over 20 awards for his short films.

Aside from the “ULMII Best Artist” Award the winners in each category can take advantage of 10 free class at Debbie Allen’s Dance Academy in Los Angeles; free songwriting instructions from songwriter/composer Wordsmith (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra); free public relations or business strategy and consult from Dr. Eunice Moseley, senior strategist at Freelance Associates, PRSA; free entertainment business contract consult from Consul Paul Gardner, II, founder of The Gardner Law Group; free music track and studio time from multi-award winning music producer V.I.P., founder of Dust Dem AFF Productions; free vocal or acting coaching from performing arts specialist Nadiyah Kareem; free stage presence or vocal instructions from opera singer Cheryl Warfield; free music business contract package from Hollywood entertainment attorney Richard Jefferson, and free artist management consult from Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs, personal manager of actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (DreamWorks).

To see if you qualify to compete in the next ULMII National Talent Competition log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com and fill out the registration form or email [email protected]. To RSVP to the limited space “ULMII” Zoom conference visit www.EventBrite.com or email [email protected] www.UpliftingMinds2co

