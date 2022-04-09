The Pulse of Entertainment: Terrill Paul Releases ‘Worth It’ on OLHO Entertainment | WATCH

*“It’s about who is worth it,” said singer/songwriter Terrill Paul about the meaning of the title to his new single “Worth It” (OLHO Entertainment. “I’m a married man. My first marriage, I picked. This one, I let God be in on it. It takes work and compromise. A lot of people don’t want to talk about it.”

Terrill, a native of New Jersey, was formerly part of Bobby Brown’s duo called Paul Campbell (2015); the other artist was Tim Campbell. Now solo, Paul is releasing his own material via OLHO Entertainment. His previous single was “I’m Back” (March 4, 2022 release). His current single “Worth It” (April 8th release) is doing well in the U.S., U.K., Italy, France, Spain and Canada. It also is accompanied by a music video.

“It’s not my first single, but it’s my first single people have taken hold to,” Terrill said. “I’m excited about it.”

Terrill Paul is a singer, songwriter, producer, instrumentalist, and actor whose acting credits include John Wynn’s Mirror Mirror. As a songwriter, he has written material for the group City High.

As part of the duo Paul Campbell via Brown Ribbon Entertainment and as Bobby Brown’s backup singer Paul has performed on “The Tonight Show,” “The Today Show,” “The View” and “The Wendy Williams Show.”

On his humble beginnings in the music business, Terrill said, “My mom took me to two concerts, the Jackson 5 and New Edition…I was 8 years old… I wanted to do that. When I saw them it lit a fire in my soul. (At 25) I meet Michael Jackson in person and worked with Tito and later Bobby Brown. God afforded me to run into them.”

As they say – the rest his history.

“We got some stuff in the pipeline coming out this summer, but yes we are working on an album,” he said when I asked.

