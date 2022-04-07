‘Woke’ Cast Shares How Their Characters Evolve In New Season | Watch

After a nearly two-year break, Hulu has greenlit the second season for its hit series “Woke.”

The show follows Black cartoonist and activist Keef Knight, played by Lamorne Morris and stars Sasheer Zamata, Blake Anderson, and T. Murph – who are all back to reprise their roles in season two, with each character bringing something new to the screen.

“For my character, we get to see what happens to someone who has a cause, a purpose and a microscope on him,” said Morris. “The microphone is on him. The world is watching. Then there’s money involved. It’s like what do you do now? Are you going to remain this same person? Are you going to maintain this level of consciousness that you had before?”

Zamata describes her character in season one as more of a helper, however in the upcoming season, her character needs assistance this time.

“In the last season, Ayana was more of a helper,” said Zamata. “In this season, she is someone who needs a lot of help. Her business is failing her, [her] house situation is not ideal and she’s questioning if the work she’s been doing is actually good for her or good for the path she’s trying to emulate. There’s a lot more vulnerability and analyzation happening this season. It’s nice to see the character grow in this way.”

When it comes to Anderson’s character Gunther, Morris said we can expect a lot of full-frontal nudity, which is not bad. Aside from the nudity, Anderson said Gunther is trying to find his purpose this season.

“[Gunther] starts to try to figure out what his purpose is in life and in regards to the friendship,” said Anderson. “He always leans on that loving place, deep down, he just wants to be there for Keef, Ayana, and Clovis [Murph]. You see him kind of spin out a little bit this season and really try to figure out what his purpose is.”

As for Murph’s character Clovis, he’s grown with the ladies.

“Clovis is just in a different space right now,” Murph said. “He’s extremely in shape. Fit and ready to mingle. You’ll also see some growth with him when it comes to handling women as far as how he interacts with them, and his relationships.”

Season two of “Woke” starts streaming on Hulu April 8th.