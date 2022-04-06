Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Former Yale Employee Stole $40 Million in Electronics, Charged with Fraud

By Ny MaGee
Yale campus
Yale University Law School (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

*A former Yale University administrator pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Hartford, Conn., for stealing the school’s electronics and reselling the items. 

Jamie Petrone, 42, has been charged with two counts of wire fraud and a tax offense for her role in the nearly decade-long scheme to steal millions of dollars of computers and iPads from Yale University’s School of Medicine, as reported by NPR

Here’s more from the outlet:

Starting in 2013, Petrone would order, or have a member of her staff order, computers and other electronics, which totaled to thousands of items over the years, from Yale vendors using the Yale School of Medicine’s money. She would then arrange to ship the stolen hardware, whose costs amounted to millions of dollars, to a business in New York, in exchange for money once the electronics were resold.

Investigators said Petrone would falsify documents about the fraudulent purchases and used the money she received from resells to buy real estate and travel.

She was busted in August 2021 when Yale officials received an anonymous tip that Petrone was ordering “suspiciously high volumes of computer equipment,” court records state. That’s when Yale auditors began to investigate her purchases and scour her emails and ultimately turned over their shocking findings to law enforcement.

As part of her guilty plea, Petrone agreed to forfeit her luxury vehicles, several homes in Connecticut and Georgia, and more than $560,000 that was seized from her bank account, according to the report. 

Federal prosecutors say her scheme resulted in a loss to Yale totaling $40,504,200.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

