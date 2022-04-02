The Pulse of Entertainment: Top-Notch Songwriter Carlos Battey aka Jackie’s Boy Releases ‘Recipe’ | LISTEN

*“I knew that this was the way to get me to the next stage of my career,” said Grammy-winning Jackie’s Boy, who just released a new single titled “Recipe” (Houla Entertainment), about his songwriting success as Carlos Battey that garnered him 12 #1 Billboard songs for such artists as Justin Bieber (“Down to Earth”), Charlie Wilson (“I’m blessed”) and Madonna (“Revolver”). “They’re songs not fit for me.”

Jackie’s Boy was part of a duo writing team called The Jackie’s Boyz (Universal Music Publishing) with Steven Battey (his brother) which ended in 2017.

He has so much talent that I had to ask which skill is closest to his heart and he said, “It’s singing, though it’s hard to choose because I love songwriting too, but I love to perform and connect to the audience.”

As a performer his last single “No Lifeguard” peaked at #2 on the Indie R&B Streaming Chart. Jackie’s Boy’s last three EPs were titled “The Show,” “The After Party,” and “The Hotel.”

“I want to make an impact,” he said about his singing and songwriting. “I’m not trying to change the world, but one song heard from me may make the world feel a little better.”

Born Carlos Battey he also garnered four Grammy nominations as a songwriter and has also written songs for Flo-Rida (“Sugar”), Sean Kingston (“Eenie Meenie”), Jason Derulo (“Talk Dirty”), Chris Brown (“Graffiti”), Ron Isley (“No More”), Johnny Gill with New Edition (“This One’s for Me and You”).

The new single “Recipe” is about all the ingredients that go into a successful marriage.

Jackie’s Boy said about the “Recipe” single, “I was with my wife watching a cooking show putting all these ingredients together to make something delicious. It’s like when you meet someone, you don’t want a piece of them you want the whole recipe. That’s because I want to be with you all the time.”

The single “Recipe,” from the native of Georgia who has 16 million albums sold under his songwriting-belt, comes with a music video where Jackie’s Boy is character Cadillac Fontaine. Also an entrepreneur Carlos owns a trucking business he started during the Covid pandemic. www.JackiesBoyLive.com www.HoulaEntertainment.com

