Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Oscar Slap, Calls for ‘Red Table Talk’ Discussion [VIDEO]

*Jimmy Kimmel is calling for Jada Pinkett Smith to host a Red Table Talk with hubby Will Smith and Chris Rock to allow both men to settle their differences.

The late-night host discussed the Oscar slap during Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and noted that Rock didn’t deserve to be assaulted.

“The weirdest part was that Will Smith initially laughed at that joke. But then he must have looked over and noticed that Jada was not amused and he was like, ‘uh oh, I better do something,’ and boy did he do something,” Kimmel said.

By now you know that during the show, Chris made a joke about Jada’s bald head. The actress suffers from alopecia, so Will was not amused that Rock mocked her. The veteran actor walked on stage and slapped the comedian before returning to his seat in the audience and yelling “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

“Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” said Rock — to which Will replied once again, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

“I’m going to, okay?” Rock replied, before adding, “That was the … greatest night in the history of television”.

According to TMZ, Rock had no idea Jada’s bald head was due to hair loss related to alopecia.

“Chris said something like, ‘Oh well, that was the greatest moment in the history of television,’ then went right into introducing the best documentary, as if he hadn’t just been slapped by the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. By the way, no one did anything. A whole room full of people and no one lifted a finger,” Kimmel said on his show.

“I hope they at least get together and have a Red Table Talk or something, because it’s a bummer,” Kimmel added.

Watch the video below.