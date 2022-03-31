Thursday, March 31, 2022
HomeNews
News

Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Oscar Slap, Calls for ‘Red Table Talk’ Discussion [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock - GettyImages
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock – GettyImages

*Jimmy Kimmel is calling for Jada Pinkett Smith to host a Red Table Talk with hubby Will Smith and Chris Rock to allow both men to settle their differences.

The late-night host discussed the Oscar slap during Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” and noted that Rock didn’t deserve to be assaulted. 

“The weirdest part was that Will Smith initially laughed at that joke. But then he must have looked over and noticed that Jada was not amused and he was like, ‘uh oh, I better do something,’ and boy did he do something,” Kimmel said. 

By now you know that during the show, Chris made a joke about Jada’s bald head. The actress suffers from alopecia, so Will was not amused that Rock mocked her. The veteran actor walked on stage and slapped the comedian before returning to his seat in the audience and yelling “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

READ MORE: Academy: NO Decision on Will Smith Until April 18 – He Was Asked to LEAVE but WOULDN’T!

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith / Getty

“Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” said Rock — to which Will replied once again, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

“I’m going to, okay?” Rock replied, before adding, “That was the … greatest night in the history of television”.

According to TMZ, Rock had no idea Jada’s bald head was due to hair loss related to alopecia.

“Chris said something like, ‘Oh well, that was the greatest moment in the history of television,’ then went right into introducing the best documentary, as if he hadn’t just been slapped by the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. By the way, no one did anything. A whole room full of people and no one lifted a finger,” Kimmel said on his show. 

“I hope they at least get together and have a Red Table Talk or something, because it’s a bummer,” Kimmel added.

Watch the video below.

Previous articleEURVideoNews: Chris Rock’s Boston Performance Reviewed by Jericka Duncan
Next articleIn Effort to Reduce Gas Prices Biden Announces Historic Oil Reserve Release | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO