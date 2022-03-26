The Pulse of Entertainment: Marvin Sapp Preps for ‘Substance’ Album – Single ‘All in Your Hands’ Out Now

*“For three days we brought in young talent with veterans…I came in and had the opportunity to tell them what I wanted to say on this project,” said Bishop Marvin Sapp (The Chosen Vessel Cathedral), 24-time Stellar Award winner, about his 14th album “Substance” – due out June 10, 2022. “They helped to form the direction lyrically.”

The “Substance” album is off of Sapp’s label Elev8 Media & Entertainment, which is distributed by Thirty Tigers/The Orchard. Currently, Marvin is promoting the album’s single “All in Your Hands.” The single is written by Sapp and 12-time Stellar Award-winning Stan Jones.

“I did go out looking for distribution after the last album,” he told me when asked. “I was pretty much done, wanting to focus on pasturing my church…Thirty tigers called me.”

The eight-time BMI Award winner (“Never Would Have Made It”) told me the “All In Your Hands” single is to let everyone know that with everything that is going in the world to be assured that its all in God’s hands and if its all in God’s hands you have to know that whatever you are going through, it will work out because God is a good God.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rachael Ray, Kandi Burress, & Chef Aaron Sanchez Do ‘Breakfast At Tamron’s’ | WATCH

Produced by six-time Grammy Award-winning Aaron Lindsey (Tina and Erica Campbell, Smokie Norful, Jill Scott) the single showcases Marvin’s powerful voice. That power comes from God and its presented in everything he does, which includes pastoring, songwriting, singing, running a label, hosting a radio show, and author.

I asked him if he could only wear one of the many hats he wears which it would be, he said, “Preaching…pastoring, this is my passion. I’ve been singing ever since I was four. Music is part of the tapestry of what I am, but I enjoy sharing the Word of God.”

Marvin Sapp said he enjoys seeing people take the Word he has shared and use it, taking them to the next level. I also felt his excitement to be able to sign and distribute the music of other artists.

“Right now I am looking for young talent,” Marvin added. “My start came when I became part of Commission, they were Grammy winners at the time. I believe when you been successful…you look for talent to position to take your place.”

Until then Marvin the eight-time Grammy and multi-Billboard nominated artist is still sharing his musical gift to inspire and teach. His Elev8 Media and Entertainment company not only produces and distributes music, but also writes content for films and television. www.ThirtyTigers.com www.MarvinSapp.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist & Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and a National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference