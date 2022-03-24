Stacey Dash Takes on Interior Designing in New Reality Show

*Stacey Dash is set to make her TV return with a new reality series.

Dash is to star in “A New Thing – with Stacey Dash,” which will show the actress leaving her Los Angeles home for New Hampshire to start her new life as an interior designer at Debbe Daley Designs, Deadline reports.

The series from Michael Holstein and The Content Farm is currently in pre-production and is reportedly being shopped to broadcasters and streamers.

“This has been a work in progress since I became clean and sober five and a half years ago,” Dash said. “Interior design has always been a personal passion and a dream of mine. This may not be easy, but it’s ‘a new thing,’ and I am excited to embark on this journey, work with top designers and inspire others to learn from their own mistakes and pursue their dreams, too.”

Holstein added: “Stacey has such an inspirational story and is so positive, fun to work with, and really dedicated to this project – it’s a joy working with her, and I think audiences will enjoy the unique access she’s giving to her life. This is so much more than a typical follow-doc or star-driven reality show – it’s truly ‘a new thing,’ and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Dash, best known for starring in the film “Clueless,” last graced the small screen as a contributor to Fox News in 2014. She caught heat for publicly supporting Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential candidacy. Last year she admitted that being a Trump supporter put her “in some kind of box that I don’t belong in.”

Most recently, Dash joined the reboot of BET reality series “College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” which will see her live with several celebrities at Texas Southern University (an HBCU) as a student.