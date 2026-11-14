EURweb | Black News, Culture, Entertainment & More

Black News, Black Culture, Black People Forever | EURweb

Subscribe
Television

Druski’s ‘SNL’ Episode Draws 5.6 Million Viewers

The comedian's Nov. 7 episode gave the show its largest audience in two years ahead of his Netflix series premiere.
Add EUR on Google
Druski Brings ‘SNL’ 5.6 Million Viewers
Druski on SNL/YouTube screenshot
0:00 / 0:00

*Druski’s turn as host of “Saturday Night Live” delivered the show’s largest audience in two years.

The Nov. 7 episode drew 5.6 million viewers on NBC, Variety reports. The Strokes served as musical guest. The internet comedian also set a streaming mark.

His episode is now the most-watched ever on Peacock. Clips from the show collected 424 million video views across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X.

On television, the episode topped the season’s previous high of 5.2 million viewers. Inde Navarrette hosted that Halloween show with musical guest Gracie Abrams.

“SNL” last drew a larger audience on Nov. 2, 2024, when John Mulaney hosted with musical guest Chappell Roan. The episode attracted 6.6 million viewers.

Scroll to continue reading

RECENT News

Druski’s episode performed well among younger viewers. It earned the show’s highest rating among adults 18 to 34 since Elon Musk hosted in May 2021. It also posted the best rating among adults 18 to 49 since the Mulaney episode. Variety credits the show’s recent focus on hosts who appeal to Gen Z for the ratings boost. Mulaney returns this Saturday with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

The ratings news follows Druski’s new deal with Netflix. His company, 4LIFERS Entertainment, signed a multi-year partnership with the streamer for exclusive content.

“This partnership with Netflix will give me the resources to build on that comedy foundation and bring my work to a new global audience,” Druski said in the announcement.

The first project is “Collect & Praise,” a semi-scripted comedy series centered on his megachurch pastor character. It premieres Dec. 1. Netflix will also license parts of his catalog, including “Coulda Been Love” and “Coulda Been Daddy.”

Watch the trailer for “Collect & Praise” below.

Druski began posting skits on Instagram in 2017. He now has nearly 40 million followers across platforms.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Gaza Children Thank IShowSpeed After His Livestream Helps Raise $9,000

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE

About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

Tell Us What’s on Your Mind!

Tell us what we’re doing right and wrong. Tell us what you want from EURweb.

Send Us Feedback
eurweb logo everything urban + radioscope

Black Entertainment. Celebrity News. Culture. Delivered Daily.

Stay connected to the stories that matter. Get EURweb’s latest celebrity headlines, exclusive interviews, entertainment news and cultural updates delivered straight to your inbox.

  • Plus, subscribe for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, subject to the promotion’s official rules.

Never miss another exclusive.

The latest news, exclusives, Founder Voices and more delivered to you.

Follow EURweb on Google

You’ll also like…