Druski’s ‘SNL’ Episode Draws 5.6 Million Viewers

The comedian's Nov. 7 episode gave the show its largest audience in two years ahead of his Netflix series premiere.

Druski on SNL/YouTube screenshot

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*Druski’s turn as host of “Saturday Night Live” delivered the show’s largest audience in two years.

The Nov. 7 episode drew 5.6 million viewers on NBC, Variety reports. The Strokes served as musical guest. The internet comedian also set a streaming mark.

His episode is now the most-watched ever on Peacock. Clips from the show collected 424 million video views across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X.

On television, the episode topped the season’s previous high of 5.2 million viewers. Inde Navarrette hosted that Halloween show with musical guest Gracie Abrams.

“SNL” last drew a larger audience on Nov. 2, 2024, when John Mulaney hosted with musical guest Chappell Roan. The episode attracted 6.6 million viewers.

Druski’s episode performed well among younger viewers. It earned the show’s highest rating among adults 18 to 34 since Elon Musk hosted in May 2021. It also posted the best rating among adults 18 to 49 since the Mulaney episode. Variety credits the show’s recent focus on hosts who appeal to Gen Z for the ratings boost. Mulaney returns this Saturday with musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

The ratings news follows Druski’s new deal with Netflix. His company, 4LIFERS Entertainment, signed a multi-year partnership with the streamer for exclusive content.

“This partnership with Netflix will give me the resources to build on that comedy foundation and bring my work to a new global audience,” Druski said in the announcement.

The first project is “Collect & Praise,” a semi-scripted comedy series centered on his megachurch pastor character. It premieres Dec. 1. Netflix will also license parts of his catalog, including “Coulda Been Love” and “Coulda Been Daddy.”

Watch the trailer for “Collect & Praise” below.

Druski began posting skits on Instagram in 2017. He now has nearly 40 million followers across platforms.

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