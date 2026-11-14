Apple TV Releases Trailer for ‘Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift’ Featuring Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger and Lilli Cooper join the Fraggles for a new holiday special premiering globally on Apple TV.

Nicole Scherzinger, Boober (voiced by Dave Goelz), Mokey (voiced by Donna Kimball), Wembley (voiced by Jordan Lockhart), Red (voiced by Karen Prell) and Gobo (voiced by John Tartaglia) in “Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift,” premiering December 4, 2026 on Apple TV.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*The Fraggles are heading back to Apple TV for the holidays. The streamer has released the trailer for “Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift,” a new special that premieres globally on Friday, Dec. 4.

The special brings back Wembley, Gobo, Red, Mokey and Boober for a seasonal adventure with new musical numbers. Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper returns as Doc and performs an original song. Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger also makes a special appearance and sings in the special.

The story centers on Wembley, who earns the title of Spirit Captain. He sets out to spread cheer across the Rock. Trouble starts when the Fraggles take a treasured snow globe from Doc’s workshop without knowing it.

The holiday spirit starts to fade, and Wembley has to find the courage to bring the snow globe back. Along the way, he learns that kindness, giving, and helping someone in need are the real gifts of the season.

The Jim Henson Company produces the special. It joins Apple TV’s lineup of kids and family programming. That slate includes the Fraggle musical special, “The First Snow of Fraggle Rock,” along with “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical” and “Lulu Is a Rhinoceros.”

Recent titles also include the DreamWorks Animation series “BE@RBRICK,” “Goldie,” inspired by Emily Brundige’s 2019 short film, the Peanuts series “Camp Snoopy,” the second season of “Frog and Toad,” and Jennifer Oxley’s “Wonder Pets: In the City.”

Watch the trailer below for “Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift.”

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Gaza Children Thank IShowSpeed After His Livestream Helps Raise $9,000

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE