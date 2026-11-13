Gerry Griffith Dies at 87: The Music Executive Who Brought Whitney Houston to Clive Davis

The former Arista Records A&R executive helped launch Houston's legendary career, but colleagues say his contributions never received the recognition they deserved.

Gerry Griffith – via family

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*Gerry Griffith, the veteran music executive who helped bring a teenage Whitney Houston to Arista Records and played a pivotal role in launching one of music’s greatest careers, has died at 87.

The former Arista Records vice president of A&R died November 5 in Brooklyn, New York, following a five-year battle with dementia, according to an obituary submitted to EURweb on behalf of his daughter, Falcon.

Griffith’s career spanned decades and included work with Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Phyllis Hyman, Jennifer Holliday and other celebrated performers.

But his most consequential contribution may have been recognizing Houston’s extraordinary potential before she became a global superstar.

And while Clive Davis became the executive most publicly associated with Houston’s discovery, Griffith’s colleagues say the man who helped bring her to Arista never received his full share of the credit.

Gerry Griffith and Whitney Houston composite – via whitneyhouston.com/screenshot

Gerry Griffith’s Role in Discovering Whitney Houston

Griffith first encountered Houston’s talent while she was a teenager performing with her mother, gospel singer Cissy Houston.

By 1983, he was convinced the young singer belonged at Arista and helped arrange the showcase that brought her to Davis’s attention.

Houston subsequently signed with the label, beginning a recording career that would produce some of the most recognizable songs in popular music.

But the story of her discovery became complicated as Davis emerged as the public face of her success.

In a revealing 2012 interview with Complex, Griffith discussed his relationship with Davis, his contributions to Houston’s career and the frustrations of working behind the scenes.

Although their professional relationship had its difficulties, Griffith emphasized that he held no lasting personal grudge against Davis.

He also recalled championing “Run to You” for Houston’s blockbuster “The Bodyguard” soundtrack.

After hearing the song, Griffith brought it to Davis and producer David Foster, who helped turn it into one of Houston’s signature recordings.

The song earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

Colleagues Remember an Overlooked Music Executive

Brenda Andrews, former senior vice president of Rondor Music International, said Griffith’s contributions deserved greater recognition.

“Gerry never got the accolades he so deserved for discovering Whitney Houston but WE knew the Real Deal,” Andrews said in the family-submitted obituary.

She also credited Griffith with helping place two Houston hits, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “How Will I Know.”

“He knew HIT SONGS!” Andrews added.

Music publisher and manager Deirdre O’Hara recalled encouraging Griffith to see Houston perform.

“One of my proudest moments was urging Gerry to see Whitney Houston and he subsequently brought Clive Davis to see her, and the rest is history,” O’Hara said.

Their recollections underscore the collaborative nature of artist discovery, where talent scouts, publishers and A&R executives often play crucial roles long before the public knows an artist’s name.

Gerry Griffith – via whitneyhouston.com

A Career That Extended Far Beyond Whitney Houston

A Chicago native and U.S. Army veteran, Griffith worked across pop, R&B, soul and jazz during a career that included senior positions at Arista and Manhattan Records.

His professional associations included Minnie Riperton, jazz musician Dave Valentin and singer-songwriter Richard Marx.

He was also involved in projects connected to Carlos Santana’s Grammy-winning “Supernatural” album and the soundtracks for “Pretty Woman” and “The Bodyguard,” according to the family obituary.

Those recordings helped define an era when major-label A&R executives played an influential role in selecting songs, developing performers and shaping albums.

Ray Harris, chairman emeritus and co-founder of the Living Legends Foundation, remembered Griffith for both his professional judgment and his character.

“The music industry has lost a truly great record executive and a truly nice guy,” Harris said.

Speaking on behalf of the foundation’s leadership, Harris extended condolences to Griffith’s family and loved ones.

Griffith’s death also recalls an important chapter in Black music history: the contributions of executives whose work behind the scenes helped transform extraordinary performers into household names.

His role in Houston’s career remains an enduring example.

The world came to know Whitney Houston as one of the greatest voices of her generation. Gerry Griffith was among those who recognized what that voice could become—and helped make sure the right people heard it.

Griffith is survived by four children, two daughters and two sons. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Whitney Houston Gerry Griffith Dionne Warwick – via whitneyhouston.com

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