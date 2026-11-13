FAA Halts U.S. Flight Departures After Nationwide Communications Outage

A rare nationwide ground stop disrupts thousands of flights as federal officials investigate a telecommunications failure affecting the nation's air traffic control centers.

FAA nationwide ground stop disrupts thousands of flights – via eurAI

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*The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon (November 13), halting departing flights across the United States after a major telecommunications outage disrupted the country’s air traffic control system.

The extraordinary order stranded travelers at airports nationwide, with thousands of flights delayed or canceled as federal officials worked to identify and repair the problem.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that communications problems were affecting all 22 regional air traffic control centers responsible for managing aircraft traveling between airports.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said investigators had found no indication that the disruption resulted from a cyberattack or other deliberate interference.

The shutdown marked the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023, raising fresh concerns about the reliability of America’s aging aviation infrastructure.

Why Did the FAA Ground Flights Nationwide?

According to the Associated Press, the FAA imposed the ground stop because of extraordinary safety concerns involving communications between regional air traffic control facilities.

These facilities, officially known as Air Route Traffic Control Centers, manage aircraft traveling between airports. Unlike airport control towers, which oversee takeoffs and landings, regional centers coordinate flights across large sections of American airspace.

Controllers rely on telecommunications systems to communicate with pilots, maintain safe distances between aircraft and coordinate flight paths.

When those systems become unreliable, allowing additional planes to take off can create potentially dangerous conditions.

Aircraft already airborne were permitted to continue toward their destinations, while international flights were being evaluated individually.

The FAA said every aircraft had been accounted for.

Nearly 2,000 Flights Canceled as Delays Mount

The disruption quickly spread across the nation’s airports, leaving passengers uncertain about when their flights would depart.

According to FlightAware figures reported by ABC News, 1,913 flights had been canceled and 10,494 delayed nationwide as of 6:04 p.m. Eastern.

Those figures were expected to change as airlines adjusted schedules and the FAA worked to restore normal operations.

Airlines also faced the challenge of accommodating stranded passengers while managing aircraft and flight crews unable to reach their scheduled destinations.

Even after the ground stop is lifted, normal operations could take hours or longer to restore because planes and crews may be out of position.

Travelers are being encouraged to check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Officials Say No Evidence of Cyberattack

Speaking to reporters Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said investigators had found no indication of a malicious attack.

He characterized the problem as a telecommunications outage but said the investigation was continuing.

The FAA also described the disruption as a temporary telecommunications failure and said the nationwide halt was ordered out of an abundance of caution.

Officials had not announced a definitive cause or confirmed when normal flight operations would resume.

The incident raises additional questions about efforts to modernize the nation’s aging air traffic control infrastructure.

Congress approved $12.5 billion in 2025 toward replacing outdated aviation technology, including communications equipment. The modernization effort includes replacing aging copper wiring and upgrading radio systems.

First Nationwide Ground Stop Since 2023

The last comparable nationwide shutdown occurred in January 2023, when a malfunction in the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions system disrupted thousands of flights.

Before that, the federal government had not imposed a nationwide ground stop since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Friday’s disruption highlights how dependent commercial aviation remains on the communications networks connecting pilots, controllers and airports.

As technicians investigate the outage, the immediate priority remains restoring safe flight operations and getting stranded passengers moving again.

The FAA’s ground-stop order was scheduled to remain in effect through at least 11 p.m. Eastern on Friday, although that did not establish a confirmed time for flights to resume.

This is a developing story. Travelers should monitor updates through the FAA and their individual airlines.

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