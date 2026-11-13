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Michael Jai White and Tom Berenger Team Up in ‘As Good as Dead 2’ | Trailer

The action sequel opens Dec. 11 in theaters, on digital and on demand with White back as Bryant Powell.
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Michael Jai White in Venice, Italy
Michael Jai White attends the photo call of the movie ‘Dragged Across Concrete’ during the 75th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2018, in Venice, Italy. — Photo by arp/Depositphotos
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*Michael Jai White is back as Bryant Powell in the official trailer for “As Good as Dead 2.” The action sequel arrives Dec. 11 in theaters, on digital and on demand.

White, the martial artist and actor, wrote the script and plays DEA Agent Bryant Powell. Academy Award nominee Tom Berenger returns as Sonny Kilbane, Powell’s enemy from the first film. Ronnie Gene Blevins and Guillermo Iván round out the main cast. Marc Clebanoff directs.

According to the official synopsis, Kilbane sends assassins after Powell in Mexico, and they fail. Kilbane’s former deep state partners then mark him for death. Powell has to break his old enemy out of prison and move him to safety so he can testify. Assassins pursue the pair on both sides of the border.

AS GOOD AS DEAD 2 starring Michael Jai White and Tom Berenger

The new movie follows the 2022 film “As Good as Dead,” which White also wrote. R. Ellis Frazier directed that movie, which opened on Dec. 16, 2022, in theaters, on VOD and on digital. The sequel lands almost exactly four years later.

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The original follows Bryant as he mentors a struggling teenager through martial arts training. Old enemies then find him, and he has to prove his innocence while keeping the boy safe. Berenger played Kilbane in that film as well.

The first film earned a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Alan Ng of Film Threat gave it 8 out of 10. “The film is fun from start to finish,” Ng wrote.

Watch the “As Good as Dead 2” trailer below.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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