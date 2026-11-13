Michael Jai White and Tom Berenger Team Up in ‘As Good as Dead 2’ | Trailer

The action sequel opens Dec. 11 in theaters, on digital and on demand with White back as Bryant Powell.

Michael Jai White attends the photo call of the movie ‘Dragged Across Concrete’ during the 75th Venice Film Festival on September 3, 2018, in Venice, Italy. — Photo by arp/Depositphotos

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Michael Jai White is back as Bryant Powell in the official trailer for “As Good as Dead 2.” The action sequel arrives Dec. 11 in theaters, on digital and on demand.

White, the martial artist and actor, wrote the script and plays DEA Agent Bryant Powell. Academy Award nominee Tom Berenger returns as Sonny Kilbane, Powell’s enemy from the first film. Ronnie Gene Blevins and Guillermo Iván round out the main cast. Marc Clebanoff directs.

According to the official synopsis, Kilbane sends assassins after Powell in Mexico, and they fail. Kilbane’s former deep state partners then mark him for death. Powell has to break his old enemy out of prison and move him to safety so he can testify. Assassins pursue the pair on both sides of the border.

The new movie follows the 2022 film “As Good as Dead,” which White also wrote. R. Ellis Frazier directed that movie, which opened on Dec. 16, 2022, in theaters, on VOD and on digital. The sequel lands almost exactly four years later.

The original follows Bryant as he mentors a struggling teenager through martial arts training. Old enemies then find him, and he has to prove his innocence while keeping the boy safe. Berenger played Kilbane in that film as well.

The first film earned a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Alan Ng of Film Threat gave it 8 out of 10. “The film is fun from start to finish,” Ng wrote.

Watch the “As Good as Dead 2” trailer below.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Gaza Children Thank IShowSpeed After His Livestream Helps Raise $9,000

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE