Erica Campbell Calls On Kanye to Walk in ‘Faith’ Amid His ‘Concerning Online Behavior’ [VIDEO]

*Erica Campbell has shared her take on Kanye West’s latest online antics that have seen him calling out everyone from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to comedian D.L. Hughley and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

When a TMZ reporter asked the gospel singer her opinion on Ye’s “erratic,” social media posts, Campbell replied, “I just think if you’re trying to be like God on Sunday, then you should be like him on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday [and Saturday] as well.“

“Does that mean perfection? Not at all,” she noted. “It means your choices should be governed by what you believe. If you believe in faith and being kind and being gracious and understanding and being patient, then you have to be that way all week long.”

“But you know, we all go through things. We don’t always get it right so prayers up for Kanye,” she added.

“When you love somebody it doesn’t go away because you get divorced. That’s why they be so mad after — cause they still in love,” Campbell said, referring to Ye and Kim’s divorce.

“My mother and father married each other three times. Cause they couldn’t, they couldn’t — they just loved each other.”

“Sometimes it’s that way — you try and it doesn’t work. That doesn’t mean the love goesn’t away,” Campbell concluded.

Watch her full conversation with TMZ via the clip above.

Meanwhile, Ye’s social media presence has prompted producers of this year’s Grammy Awards to boot him from the list of performers, citing his “concerning online behavior”.

When the announcement spread to other artists, rapper The Game was quick to defended Kanye on social media.

“Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull (Kanye West) from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming,” Game wrote.

He continued, “Could be because (Trevor Noah) is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions…. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”