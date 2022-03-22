Black Man Paralyzed After Police Shoot Him While Getting Iced Tea Out of Car [VIDEO]

*The police department in Trenton, New Jersey is being sued by a Black man who was shot and paralyzed by police officers last month.

Jajuan R. Henderson, 29, was ambushed by a group of plain-clothed officers as he went to his car to retrieve an iced tea shortly after midnight on Feb. 12, NBC News reports.

“In the middle of the night, Jajuan sat lawfully parked in a car with the engine turned off when an unidentified dark car approached and parked next to him, boxing him in,” the suit reads. “A group of men, fully masked and in dark plain clothes, then jumped out of this mysterious vehicle and began yelling at Jajuan.”

Henderson was left paralyzed from the chest down after being shot four times in the neck and back, according to the report.

The lawsuit continues, “This group of men, appearing as any other group of dangerous criminals from a horror movie, turned out to be from the Trenton Police Department. A Black man sitting in a car at midnight while on a cell phone was all the unidentified police needed to smash the driver’s side window. Despite being unarmed, nonthreatening, and minding his own business, the police proceeded to use lethal force and shoot Jajuan in the neck. It is a miracle Jajuan survived.”

Henderson was unarmed at the time of the ambush but was still charged with four counts of aggravated assault for “attempting to cause serious bodily injury.”

The charges have reportedly been dropped.

Henderson is suing the city of Trenton, the director of Trenton police, Steve E. Wilson, and the four officers involved in the shooting. Those officers have been placed on administrative leave.

