Judge Allows Chris Brown’s Ex-Housekeeper to Pursue Tour Earnings Over Dog Attack Judgment

Chris Brown (AFP-Getty)

*A Los Angeles court has cleared the way for Chris Brown’s former housekeeper, Maria Avila, to draw against his concert earnings and music catalog income as she works to collect on a judgment worth close to $ 13 million, Yahoo News reports.

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Avila’s case centers on an incident nearly six years ago at Brown’s residence in Tarzana, California, where a large guard dog attacked her while she was working outside. The incident left her with wounds severe enough to require multiple surgeries and an extended hospital stay.

This past June, jurors concluded that Brown and his business entity, Black Pyramid LLC, failed to take reasonable precautions with the animal. Avila was awarded roughly 12.9 million.

Two relatives who were present that day were also included in the verdict, with Avila’s sister collecting 885,000 for distress and Avila’s husband receiving 50,000 tied to the strain on their marriage.

With no payments made toward the award, Avila asked the court for permission to collect directly from Brown’s entertainment income. Brown’s legal team objected, arguing the request was too broad.

The judge disagreed, sided with Avila, and ruled that proceeds from Brown’s ongoing stadium tour with Usher could potentially go toward the money he owes.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Chris Brown’s Tour Earnings Targeted Over $13 Million in Dog Attack Case

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