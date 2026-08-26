 Revealing Look at Jason Arday’s Autobiography ‘Great and Unfortunate Things’ | WATCH

Earl Ofari Hutchinson examines Jason Arday’s struggles, triumphs and reflections on race through excerpts from the late academic’s autobiography.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson with copy of Jason Arday’s Autobiography ‘Great and Unfortunate Things’

*”Many tell me that hearing my story has inspired them.” That capsulized admonition from the late controversial Black academic Jason Arday’s autobiography “Great and Unfortunate Things,” scheduled for official release this Thursday, August 27, captures the triumph and tragedy of Arday.

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Political analyst and author, yours truly, Earl Ofari Hutchinson, goes much further with Arday. I present a revealing and at times triumphant and at other times tortured picture of Arday in his own words.

The Reading from his book is on The Hutchinson Report Facebook Livestream – or watch below.

Arday’s views on his life and struggles, victories and defeats are presented in his own words.

Those words are poignant excerpts read from his newly released autobiography.

Arday’s story is both inspiring and a cautionary tale of race, politics, and personality and how the three can’t be separated in a controversial life.

The excerpts read from Arday’s compelling autobiography provide ample evidence of both.

An excerpt from Great and Unfortunate Things:

“Everything I do is scrutinized and challenged in a way that almost never happens to my white colleagues. For every new position I have attained there has always been someone doubting that I’ve arrived there on merit. This is a phenomenon that I and many other Black people seem to have to learn to live with.”

Jason Arday – screenshot

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