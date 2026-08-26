Texas Roadhouse Denies Allegations of Food Tampering Targeting Black Customers

*Texas Roadhouse is pushing back against a viral claim that servers at its restaurants tampered with food served to Black customers.

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According to the New York Post, the controversy started after TikTok user Sannie Yeanay shared a video alleging a Facebook group called “White and Proud,” said to have more than 400,000 members, included white servers discussing plans to contaminate meals ordered by Black diners. According to the claims, staff would slip out of sight before handling food inappropriately (spitting on and touching the food), with cooks also accused of taking part.

The video spread quickly before Texas Roadhouse addressed the situation on TikTok. “At Texas Roadhouse, we are committed to creating an environment where every guest is treated with respect and hospitality. We do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or mistreatment of any kind,” the company said.

The chain followed up a day later with a second statement, saying it believed the allegations to be “completely unfounded” while also confirming it was investigating what it called “abhorrent” behavior. That frustrated some commenters, who felt the company contradicted itself by calling the claims unfounded while still promising a review. One user wrote, “Saying you believe it’s unfounded and then saying you’ll investigate is crazy. I saw the video and immediately was put off. There needs to be firings and a LOT of retraining.”

Another commenter, identifying as a former cook, backed the allegations, writing, “As a former cook at one of their locations, I can confirm 100% it’s true and goes on at all locations. It’s an open secret.”

Despite the backlash, no public evidence of the Facebook group has emerged, and the group itself could not be located, according to The Post.

Texas Roadhouse said its investigation, which included outside firms, found no credible evidence supporting the claims.

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