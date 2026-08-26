Janet Jackson Passed on ‘Michael.’ Jaafar Says She May Want Her Own Movie

Jaafar Jackson offers a possible explanation for his aunt's absence from the blockbuster — and hints that Janet may want control of her own story.

Michael and Janet Jackson

*Janet Jackson chose not to be portrayed in “Michael,” the blockbuster biopic about her brother Michael Jackson, and nephew Jaafar Jackson has now offered an intriguing possible explanation: Janet may have ideas for telling her own story on film.

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“I don’t want to speak too early, but Janet has ideas of maybe doing her own film,” Jaafar told GQ Middle East in an interview published Aug. 20. His remarks were subsequently reported by PEOPLE and E! News.

That is not confirmation that a Janet Jackson biopic is happening. Janet has announced no such project, and PEOPLE reported that her representative had not responded to a request for comment. But Jaafar’s carefully worded revelation potentially adds context to a question that followed “Michael”: Why was one of the world’s most famous Jackson siblings nowhere in the movie?

Janet Was Asked — and Said No

Janet’s absence wasn’t simply a creative oversight.

As EURweb previously reported, La Toya Jackson confirmed at the Los Angeles premiere of “Michael” that filmmakers had approached Janet about being represented in the movie.

“I wish everybody was in the movie,” La Toya told Variety. “She was asked and she kindly declined so you have to respect her wishes.”

Director Antoine Fuqua also told Variety that he respected Janet’s decision and emphasized that she remained supportive of Jaafar, who portrays his late uncle in the film.

That distinction matters. Janet wasn’t merely forgotten while other members of the Jackson family made it onto the screen. According to La Toya, she was invited to participate and declined.

Jaafar’s new comments now offer a possible practical reason — although he did not claim to be announcing a project on Janet’s behalf.

Jaafar Jackson – screenshot

Jaafar Drops a Clue About Janet’s Own Story

While discussing Janet’s absence, Jaafar raised the potential problem of establishing one actress as Janet in “Michael” only for a different actress to portray her if Janet eventually develops her own film.

“So having someone portrayed in this and then choosing a different actor for her own is just…” Jaafar said, trailing off, according to PEOPLE.

The implication is intriguing, but the verification line needs to remain bright.

Jaafar did not say a screenplay exists. He did not identify a studio, producer, director, actress, production schedule or release date. And Janet herself has not publicly announced a movie.

What he did reveal is newsworthy enough: Janet has “ideas” about possibly doing her own film, and Jaafar connected that possibility to her absence from “Michael.”

Janet Jackson on stage for NBC Today Show Concert with JANET — Photo by everett225/Depositphotos

Janet Has More Than Enough Story of Her Own

A Janet-centered movie would hardly need to function as an extension of Michael’s biography.

Janet established an independent career that eventually made her one of the defining pop and R&B artists of her generation. “Control” marked a decisive artistic breakthrough, while “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814” expanded her cultural influence through music, choreography, fashion and socially conscious themes.

Her decades-long story also includes acting, blockbuster tours, reinvention, motherhood and the enormous professional fallout surrounding the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

None of those chapters can be assumed to appear in a hypothetical film. But they illustrate why Janet’s life and career provide ample material for a screen story centered entirely on her rather than casting her as a supporting character in Michael’s.

One Jackson Biopic Could Lead to Another

Jaafar’s revelation arrives after “Michael” turned his portrayal of his uncle into a global breakthrough. The film crossed $1 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing biopic of all time, PEOPLE reported.

EURweb has followed Jaafar’s journey closely, including Antoine Fuqua’s account of how Jaafar won the role despite having no previous acting experience.

Now the actor may have supplied the first substantial clue about another Jackson story Hollywood hasn’t told.

For now, the accurate answer is also the most tantalizing: Janet Jackson has not announced a biopic. But according to Jaafar, she has ideas about possibly making her own film — and that possibility could help explain why Janet chose not to let “Michael” tell even part of her story.

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