Philly Voiceover Artist Lucky Turned Childhood Teasing Into a National Ad Empire | EUR EXCLUSIVE

Lucky

*The voice behind Top Dog Law and more than two dozen car dealership campaigns across the country once got teased for the very sound that now defines his career.

Philadelphia-born voiceover artist Lucky has helped Top Dog Law grow from 12 employees three years ago to more than 350 today, while the firm has secured over $800 million in client compensation. His voice also drives dealership campaigns nationwide, including a 100 percent sales increase at Daytona Mitsubishi and St. Pete Mitsubishi, the top two Mitsubishi dealers in the country.

Lucky’s entry into voiceover came unexpectedly. While working as an event planner and promoter, he hired a radio station to produce a commercial for one of his events. When the finished spot didn’t sound the way he envisioned, he decided to voice it himself—an impulse that ultimately launched his career in voiceover.

“They said, yeah, you can voice your own commercial,” Lucky said. Station staff told him his voice cut through the radio in a way they had not heard before.

The pandemic forced the real turning point. With his events business shut down, Lucky put his last $12,000 into a home studio. “There was nothing else left to do… there was no other way,” he said. “I always knew that my voice would become global.”

Within a week, a sales rep connected him to an attorney rebuilding his practice after the shutdown. That attorney placed Lucky’s voice in nine markets across the country, which eventually led him to Top Dog Law. “It was almost like a calling from God,” Lucky said of the timing.

He credits his growth to learning modulation and range, noting that his commercials must connect with an audience, not just sound good.

“Every commercial I put out, it has to be of quality,” Lucky said. “You got to be able to sell, and you got to be able to brand a voice.”

Lucky also pointed to the reach of hip hop and urban culture in advertising, even on country radio stations carrying his dealership spots. “Our culture dominates when it comes to marketing,” he said.

“I’m on four country stations with car dealerships, and a weird thing is … I get more people from the country station to come in and buy a car than I get from the hip hop station,” Lucky explained.

“I don’t change my format on a country station. What the hip hop audience is getting is what the country audience is getting, but it works extremely well on the country station.”

His advice for anyone chasing a similar path is simple: “You have to bet on yourself.”

“That’s the number one thing,” Lucky said. “I didn’t wait for somebody to put me on the radio. I put myself on the radio.”

Watch the full conversation with Lucky below, where he shares more on his early recording days, the story behind his favorite gig, and the one lesson he wishes he knew when he started.

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