‘Blair Witch’ Reboot Gets 2027 Release Date

*Nearly three decades after “The Blair Witch Project” became a horror sensation, the franchise is heading back to theaters.

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Lionsgate has scheduled a new “Blair Witch” movie for Sept. 24, 2027, announcing the release date through a social media teaser. One Instagram user wrote, “so iconic you don’t even need the title.” Plot details remain under wraps, but the project brings together several people connected to the original movie.

Dylan Clark is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin, with Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster producing, Deadline reports. Original “The Blair Witch Project” creators Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick are also returning as executive producers, alongside producer Gregg Hale and original stars Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams.

The new movie follows a franchise that made an enormous impact with its 1999 debut. Produced for approximately $60,000, “The Blair Witch Project” went on to earn nearly $249 million worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable independent movies of its time.

The film also changed how horror movies could be marketed. Its campaign deliberately blurred the line between fiction and reality, using fictional missing persons reports and a documentary about the Blair Witch legend. The strategy convinced some moviegoers that the three amateur filmmakers at the center of the story had actually disappeared.

“The marketing for the first Blair witch project was absolutely amazing. It was one of one and can never be redone,” one Instagram user wrote. Another added, “I hope we see the witch this time.”

The franchise has struggled to match the original film’s success. “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2” arrived in 2000, followed by another “Blair Witch” film in 2016. The latter was initially released under the title “The Woods”.

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