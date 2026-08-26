Celina Graves Drops Empowering New Single ‘Love Cost (Na Na)’

The “America’s Got Talent” semifinalist turns lessons about love and self-worth into an infectious new anthem.

Celina Graves

*Entertainer and singer-songwriter Celina Graves returns with her captivating new single, “Love Cost (Na Na),” an infectious anthem that showcases her signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, irresistible melodies, and dynamic Click to listen.

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Released through Three 2 Go Music, the highly anticipated single is now available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms.

Following the success of her Billboard radio airplay hit “Feels Like Magic” featuring Siya, Celina continues to establish herself as one of today’s most exciting independent recording artists.

Raised in Mira Mesa, California, Celina’s story is one of resilience, determination, and purpose.

As a young child, she faced significant family challenges as her mother battled drug addiction.

Raised by her father from the age of four, Celina found healing through music.

Inspired by her father’s musical gifts, she developed her talents on the piano and guitar before sharing performances on YouTube.

By just 16 years old, her videos had garnered more than 6 million views, signaling the arrival of a remarkable new talent.

National audiences were introduced to Celina in 2021 when she earned a coveted spot as a semifinalist on America’s Got Talent, captivating viewers with her heartfelt performances and undeniable vocal ability.

Her momentum continued in 2025 when her single “Desire,” from her Truth project, climbed into the Top 10 on the Independent Digital Radio charts.

She has since performed at TikTok-hosted events throughout the United Kingdom and Germany while building a devoted global fanbase.

That same year, Celina was honored with the 2025 Cheer Choice Award, recognizing creators who inspire positivity and make a meaningful impact through social media.

Now approaching 600,000 TikTok followers, Celina’s influence continues to grow.

Her previous release, “Feels Like Magic” featuring Siya, reached the Top 14 on the Billboard Radio Airplay Chart, further cementing her place among today’s rising stars.

With “Love Cost (Na Na),” Celina delivers a vibrant, empowering anthem exploring the highs and lessons of love while reminding listeners never to lose sight of their own worth.

Featuring infectious hooks, contemporary production, and her powerful, captivating vocals, the single is poised to resonate with audiences around the world.

“‘Love Cost (Na Na)’ is about recognizing your value and understanding that real love should never come at the expense of losing yourself,” says Celina Graves.

“I wrote this song for anyone who’s ever questioned whether they’re enough. I hope listeners walk away feeling empowered, confident, and reminded that they deserve a love that’s honest, healthy, and uplifting.”

Beyond her music, Celina is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness.

She uses her platform to encourage people to seek emotional and mental wellness support while inspiring others to embrace healing, hope, and authenticity.

As she prepares for her highly anticipated 2026 tour, “Love Cost (Na Na)” marks another exciting chapter in Celina Graves’ rapidly ascending career and further showcases an artist whose music is as inspiring as her journey.

About Celina Graves

Celina Graves is an award-winning entertainer, singer, songwriter, and performer whose powerful vocals, heartfelt songwriting, and authentic storytelling have earned her a growing international following.

A semifinalist on America’s Got Talent, recipient of the 2025 Cheer Choice Award, and a Billboard radio airplay-charting artist, Celina continues to inspire audiences through music that blends emotion, empowerment, and unforgettable melodies.

As a passionate mental health advocate, she remains committed to using her voice to uplift others while connecting with fans around the world through her artistry and message of hope.

America’s Got Talent Performances:

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