NFLer Brian Burns’ Mom Angela Burns Talks Motherhood, Confidence and Always Discreet Partnership | EUR EXCLUSIVE

Elisha Jarrett (Grady Jarrett, Chicago Bears), Katie DeJean (Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles) and Angela Burns (Brian Burns, New York Giants)/Courtesy of Always Discreet

*Angela Burns has spent decades mastering the balancing act of motherhood, and now, as her son Brian Burns anchors the New York Giants’ defense, she is opening up about what that role looks like today, both on the sidelines and in her own life.

Burns is partnering with Always Discreet on its new “Protect the Moment” campaign, an initiative aimed at encouraging more honest conversations around bladder leaks and helping women feel confident showing up for the moments that matter most to them.

For Burns, watching her son transform from the boy she raised into a professional athlete competing on Sundays has been surreal, though at home, not much has changed. “I still look at Brian as Brian,” she said. “I don’t see the NFL player walking around the house because he’s still dropping his clothes everywhere. I’m still cleaning up behind him. It’s the same. He’s just my baby, my little boy, even though I know he’s a grown man.”

She said fans watching from home rarely see what happens once the cameras turn off. “What they go through when they get home after the loss. I mean, the house, you can hear a pin drop,” she explained. “You got to know how to give him the space, you got to know how to let him recover. And when there’s a win, you got to know how to celebrate. That’s what people may not know outside of what they see on the field. The after.”

Motherhood, she said, doesn’t come with an expiration date, no matter how old her children get. “You’re going to always be a mom once you are a mom. And that’s just what it is.”

That constancy is part of what drew her to the Always Discreet campaign. Sitting through hours-long games without missing a moment matters to her, and she wanted to feel secure doing it. “When I’m at these games, I can’t miss anything,” she said. “I’m sitting there and I’m fully confident that I am covered and protected when I’m sitting there watching these games because I’m not moving.”

Burns admitted that bladder leaks were once something she kept quiet, even when it cost her moments she couldn’t get back. “There have been times that I have missed,” she said. “And it was always a secret. But now the protection means more than the secret because the secret is out.”

Since speaking publicly, she said family members have reached out to share their own experiences. “They’re like, oh my God, you know how long I’ve been dealing with this? Seeing me come out has made them feel like it’s OK. It’s absolutely OK.”

Burns said normalizing the conversation felt like a responsibility, not just a personal choice. “When you see someone else doing something and they’re confident and they’re OK with it, you start thinking, well, hey, that could be me,” she said. “I feel like it’s my job as a mother to give the information that I’ve learned to other mothers. If I got something that I could share that’s going to help you in life, I’m there, always.”

Asked what “protect the moment” means to her personally, Burns said it applies to everything from daily life to the biggest occasions.

“Protect the moment means to me any situation that’s important,” she said. “Whether it’s intimacy, whether it’s a high school performance, whether it’s a major football game. Some games, I’m there from 10 o’clock in the morning until 11 at night. I am completely protected and feel confident about what I’m doing. So protect the moment at all times, and Always do it for me.”

To hear more from Angela Burns on motherhood, aging with confidence, and her partnership with Always Discreet, watch the full interview.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Always Discreet Launches NFL Campaign Featuring Players’ Moms on Bladder Leaks

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