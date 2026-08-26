Chaka Khan Says She Isn’t Looking for a Partner After Two Divorces

Chaka Khan – Getty

*Chaka Khan has spent decades explaining why marriage isn’t for her, and her latest comments to The Observer suggest that stance hasn’t softened.

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Long before this new interview, Khan told the Daily Mail in 2014 that relationships terrify her. “Being in a relationship” is her biggest fear, she said, “because it renders one so helpeless.”

She elaborated, “You’re so vulnerable,” and questioned whether she could handle that kind of exposure again. “I don’t know if I’m ready for that to happen again. Being in a couple is a lot of work.”

That guardedness traces back to two failed marriages. Her first, to Hassan Khan, began when she was just 17 in 1970 and ended in divorce within a year. Her second, to Richard Holland, lasted from 1976 to 1980 and produced a son, Damien. A daughter, Indira, now 52, arrived in 1973 from a relationship with Rahsaan Morris.

Chaka Khan, during her show at the Back2Black Festival, at Leopoldina Station, in the city of Rio de Janeiro — Photo by A.Paes/Depositphotos

Reflecting on those unions in a 2017 conversation with The Guardian, Khan said she struggled to know which version of her partners actually wanted. “Both times I was constantly wondering which person they loved: Chaka Khan or the real me — Yvette Stevens,” she said, adding it would take “a man of biblical proportions” for her to marry again.

Now 73, Khan brought that same perspective into her Observer conversation, where a question about a lyric on her upcoming album “Chakzilla” prompted a firm boundary. Asked about the inspiration behind the line “I’ve been waiting all my life for this moment,” the music icon replied, “I don’t want to discuss that.”

Her reasoning was practical: “Because if I talk too much about what I would like to have, somebody will try to arrange it for me. So I’m just going to mosey along and let life do what it do.”

Chaka made one thing clear, though: whatever she’s waiting for, “One of them is not necessarily a partner. I’m not looking for that.”

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