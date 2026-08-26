NewsBits: Joey Bada$$ Dragged After Serayah Dumps Him, LeBron Brings Golf to Akron, Tina Campbell Reveals Finances Amid Divorce

Joey Bada$$ faces pointed comments about his “priorities,” LeBron James invests in golf access, and Tina Campbell details her finances in divorce court.

Joey Bada$$ (photo by 7 Spontaneous of The Revenue Entertainment)

*In today’s NewsBits, Joey Bada$$ is getting an earful under an older motivational Instagram post after ex-fiancée Serayah accused him of repeated infidelity. LeBron James is partnering with the PGA Tour to bring a new golf event to his hometown of Akron, Ohio. And Mary Mary singer Tina Campbell says her monthly expenses substantially exceed her income as her divorce from Glendon “Teddy” Campbell moves through court.

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Joey Bada$$ Faces Backlash After Serayah Allegations

Joey Bada$$ probably wasn’t expecting one of his older motivational messagesabout getting your “priorities” straight to become the destination for comments about his own relationship.

The rapper shared an Instagram video several days before Serayah publicly announced the end of their engagement. In it, Joey discussed productivity and argued that simply being busy doesn’t necessarily mean someone is making progress.

“Pick a priority, measure the results, and adjust,” his caption read in part.

After Serayah announced their split and alleged Joey had repeatedly been unfaithful during their relationship, commenters descended on the post — and the word “priority” quickly took on a different meaning.

“I see your family wasn’t a priority smh,” one person wrote.

Serayah and Joey Bad$$ – via Instagram

“Somebody clearly didn’t have their priorities straight,” another added.

A third commenter joked, “Every time a ninja become motivational he did something bad,” while someone else wrote, “You starting this video off with ‘y’all gotta get y’all’s priorities straight’ is crazy lol.”

The backlash follows Serayah’s announcement that she ended her engagement and relationship with Joey, with whom she shares a son.

The actress and singer alleged there had been “repeated infidelity” throughout their relationship, including during some of her “most vulnerable and meaningful moments.”

Serayah later posted since-deleted audio that appeared to capture Joey speaking with another woman.

Joey has not publicly addressed Serayah’s specific allegations of infidelity.

LeBron James on golf course – screenshot

LeBron James Brings New Golf Event to Akron

LeBron James is taking his growing passion for golf back home.

The LeBron James Family Foundation announced a partnership with the PGA Tour to launch the LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational in Akron, Ohio.

The event is scheduled for July 6-7, 2027, at Firestone Country Club’s South Course and will feature amateurs alongside professional golfers from the tour’s Pro-Bound Five program.

The initiative will also include mentorship opportunities connecting students from James’ I Promise program with rising professional golfers.

“Golf has become a passion of mine, and I’ve seen firsthand how the game can open doors, build relationships and create opportunities that many kids don’t even know exist,” James said in a statement.

He said the partnership provides an opportunity to “introduce my I Promise students and more people to the game at a young age” while continuing his investment in Akron.

James has also spoken about expanding access to golf for children from backgrounds similar to his own.

“My goal is to open doors for kids that look like me growing up in the inner city, to be able to go to country clubs at 7, 8, 9 years old,” he said at the CNBC Sport x Boardroom Game Plan Summit in July.

The event also maintains a PGA Tour presence at Firestone, which has hosted professional golfers since 1954 and is losing its longtime Senior Players Championship to a California course next season.

Tina Campbell (Credit Depositphotos)

Tina Campbell Details Finances Amid Divorce

Mary Mary singer Trecina “Tina” Campbell says she’s spending considerably more each month than she’s bringing in as she navigates her divorce from Glendon “Teddy” Campbell.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the 52-year-old gospel singer reported working about 20 hours per week and earning approximately $4,976 monthly.

She listed monthly expenses totaling $11,933 — a difference of $6,957 compared with her reported monthly income.

Those expenses reportedly include $4,100 in rent, $1,800 for groceries, $2,200 for utilities, $1,308 in automobile expenses, $266 in health care costs, $208 for a cell phone, $100 for laundry and cleaning, $150 for education and $400 for charity, along with other bills.

Tina reportedly listed her estranged husband’s monthly income as approximately $7,500 from his work as a drummer.

Glendon filed for divorce in April 2026 after more than 25 years of marriage. The couple wed in August 2000, while Tina listed their date of separation as August 2024.

In her divorce response, Tina asked the court to terminate Glendon’s right to receive spousal support. She is also seeking legal and physical custody of their two children, with Glendon receiving visitation.

From Joey Bada$$ discovering how quickly motivational advice can boomerang online to LeBron James creating new opportunities through golf and Tina Campbell putting her financial situation before the divorce court, these stories are driving today’s entertainment NewsBits.

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