Boston BLM Activist & Husband Charged with Embezzling Charity Fund | VIDEO

*Monica Cannon-Grant, an emerging Black Lives Matter leader who’s also the founder of the “Violence in Boston charity,” and her husband Clark Grant, have been charged with pilfering funds donated for at-risk youth. Prosecutors accuse Cannon-Grant, 41, of embezzling a $6,000 grant for paying for a trip to Philadelphia for at-risk youth.

According to Boston Globe, the noble mission was “to give these young men exposure to communities outside of the violence-riddled neighborhood that they navigate daily.”

The couple allegedly raised over $1 million in donations only to spend it on a summer vacation trip to Maryland, paying rent on their Boston apartment, giving gifts to family members, and buying a car for a relative.

Apart from the donations, the prosecutors also allege that the couple collected about $100,000 in unemployment benefits in which they had no entitlement. Between May 2020 and September 2021, Cannon-Grant collected around $33,426 in unemployment benefits while her husband collected $67,950 of the same.

As she made the collections, the high-profile social justice activist was also rewarding herself with a salary of $2788 each week from her nonprofit (Violence in Boston), yet she had told the state attorney general’s office and the IRS that she got no salary from Violence in Boston.

“Unemployment caught my a**! Asked me to provide documents by June unless I’ll have to pay it all back.” Cannon-Grant is said to have texted her husband on March 2021.

To solve the problem, the husband advised Cannon-Grant to instruct a family member to present a false document to the state claiming that her nonprofit office remained closed during the pandemic. But that’s not all: the couple is also accused of mortgage fraud. They listed the nonprofit’s assets worth $475,000 as their personal assets while applying for a mortgage in July 2021.

“They used BLM donations to help pay for mortgage fees and closing costs,” prosecutors said. Cannon-Grant was arrested and released without bail on March 15, 2022. Although a judge allowed her to resume working with her nonprofit, she was ordered not to handle the nonprofit’s money. Monica Cannon-Grant and Clark Grant, 38, established the nonprofit in 2017.

Meanwhile, Cannon-Grant has responded to all the allegations.

“All the White Supremacy & anti-blackness I’ve endured it doesn’t surprise me. We’ve known & have been fully cooperating making sure they have everything they need so this can be over & my family can have peace,” she stated on her Twitter account, which was deleted on Tuesday.