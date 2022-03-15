La La Anthony’s ‘BMF’ Character to Have Expanded Storyline as Series Regular

*La La Anthony has been promoted to series regular on season 2 of the hit Starz drama “BMF” (Black Family Mafia), which is executive produced by Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson.

Anthony’s character Markisha Taylor “has been upped to a series regular and will have an expanded storyline in the second season,” per Urban Hollywood 411. Here’s more from the outlet:

Her character, Markisha, is described as the smart, sophisticated and street savvy wife of a powerful Detroit dealer. Despite the risk, Terry begins to pursue her relentlessly and they develop a friendship. Season 2 of the drug trade drama will also feature Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King, X2: X-Men) as a series regular and Christine Horn (Snowfall, Black-ish) in a recurring role.

According to the report, “Hu will play Detective Veronica Jin, a smart, complex and tough cop. Horn will recur as Mabel Jones, a trusted friend and neighbor to the Flenory family.”

“BMF” is inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. The two siblings from inner-city Detroit joined forces as teenagers in the 1980s to create one of the largest American-based criminal enterprises of the latter 20th century.

We previously reported that series creator Randy Huggins said the second will be even better.

“If you look at season one, each episode to me gets exponentially better. I can tell you season two is way better,” Huggins told Urban Hollywood 411.

“We’ve already started writing. I’ve turned in the first four scripts,” he noted. “The word that I’m using to describe season two, compared to season one is ‘elevate.’ We’re elevating every aspect of our show, visually and storytelling. We have the same actors, and then a few surprises.”