Monday, March 14, 2022
Tyrese Catches Heat for Sharing R. Kelly Condolence Message After Mother’s Death

By Ny MaGee
0

R. Kelly and Tyrese Gibson
Singer R. Kelly (L) and model / actor Tyrese Gibson (R) (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage)

*Tyrese Gibson announced on Instagram last month that his mother, Priscilla Murray, died after a battle with pneumonia and COVID-19.

On Friday, the actor/singer shared a condolence message he received from R. Kelly, who is currently incarcerated following his conviction for sexual sex crimes against women and young girls. The “Fast & Furious” star took to Instagram to share the comforting words from Kelly in response to the death of Tyrese’s mother.

“[…] Hey Lil Bro,” the message began. “My Condolences To You About Mom… She Is In A Better Place With My Mom & They Both Smiling Down On Us.. I Pray For You & Keep It Going On Love. I know it a lot having to deal with this in the limelight but keep ya head up ~Rob~.”

Check out the full message from R. Kelly below.

READ MORE: Tyrese Shares Emotional Post About His Mother’s Death Following Hospitalization

 

Tyrese said he “broke down” after receiving the message. In the caption of the post he wrote, “Yup….. just broke down in my trailer took me 45 mins to recover love you Kellz damn he is on the inside and still took time to get Condolences out to me and my family…” He added, “Love you Kellz……. No comments needed…”

“Selfishly I wish they could sneak a protools rig and a mic in your jail cell so that you can unload all of those ideas cause I know you don’t write all of your hits have been freestyled off the top,” he continued. “But that’s just me…. R&B King!”

As you can imagine, Tyrese caught some heat from fans over this. Per Love B. Scott, “Some things are meant to be kept private,” one user noted, while another said, “Weird flex.” A third fumed, “We excuse pedophiles because they send condolences? Gtfoh.”

Late last year, R. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and sex crime charges. He faces 10 years to life in prison when sentenced this spring.

Below is Gibson’s original post about the passing of his mother.

 

Ny MaGee
